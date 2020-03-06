PSHS principal promoted to Berkeley County executive role

As he closes the door on the unusual year for Philip Simmons High School, Dr. Anthony Dixon will be leaving the halls for an executive office with the Berkeley County School District.

At the May 26 board of education meeting, it was announced Dixon had been named the executive director of academics and innovations for the school district.

Chief Academic and Innovation Officer Dr. Kelly Wulf said she is excited about the impact Dixon’s leadership will have as the district continues to pursue personalized student learning.

“Dr. Dixon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Academics and Innovation Department,” Wulf said in a statement. “He has served as a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels and truly understands the needs of our school communities. Dr. Dixon also co-chairs our district Design Team, and will be an asset to us as we work to ensure that our students are college and career ready.”

Dixon began his career as the GEAR UP program director at the College of Charleston in 2000 before joining BCSD as a teacher at St. Stephen Elementary School in 2004. In 2006, Dixon joined the Boulder Bluff Elementary School staff as an assistant principal, and in 2007 he became an assistant principal at Daniel Island School.

After spending six years working as an administrator in Charleston County, Dixon returned to BCSD in 2014 as the principal of Cainhoy Elementary/Middle School. In 2015, he was named the first principal of Philip Simmons Middle, and has served as the principal of Philip Simmons High School since June 2018.

The spring brought many challenges to schools across the country, as closures due to the COVID-19 forced students to stay home and learn remotely. Now, leaving as Philip Simmons High prepares to honor its first graduating class, Dixon said it will be difficult, but he is excited about this new challenge and is looking forward to working alongside the strong leadership in the school district to continue transforming education to better prepare students for life after high school graduation.

“I could not be more proud of our Iron Horses, and leaving is never easy,” Dixon said in a statement. “It has been an absolute honor to serve the Cainhoy and Philip Simmons communities, and I will continue to support their endeavors. This is most definitely not a goodbye, just a ‘see you later.’ I will continue leading the Philip Simmons High community until July, but will never be more than a phone call away. I am looking forward to assuming this new position as it aligns with my career goals and allows me to continue to serve in a district that I love. I am excited to have this opportunity to support student learning across Berkeley County.”

Dixon will be leaving the role of principal at Philip Simmons High School in July to join the central office in his new role. The district will begin the search for a new principal immediately.