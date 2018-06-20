PSHS principal shuffle

Dr. Jim Spencer, first principal of Philip Simmons High (PSH), has been appointed as the new principal of Sedgefield Middle (SFM) and Dr. Anthony Dixon, first principal of Philip Simmons Middle (PSM), will step in to lead PSH. Spencer and Dixon will begin their new assignments immediately to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“I became an educator to make a difference in the lives of children and to help each child under my care achieve success,” said Dr. Spencer. “I am humbled that our district leadership selected me above many other talented administrators and has now entrusted the Sedgefield Middle students to me. It has been my honor to serve the Philip Simmons community, and I am proud of the culture we built together which demands the very best from the Iron Horses. While the announcement of my departure is bittersweet, I cannot think of any more capable of a leader to carry on our traditions than Dr. Dixon.”

Spencer has invested 28 years in public education, beginning his career at Berkeley High in 1990. In 1999, he took his first administrative position as an assistant principal at Hanahan High and, in 2002, was selected as the principal of Hanahan High. Spencer also served the district as a principal at Stratford High and Marrington Middle before being named principal of Philip Simmons High in 2016.

“At BCSD, we are committed to placing our most experienced and most talented administrators at our highest needs schools,” said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram. “Dr. Spencer’s record speaks for itself. He took Marrington Middle from average to becoming South Carolina’s first National Blue Ribbon middle school. His commitment to excellence creates an unrivaled positive culture in every school he leads, which is one reason he was selected to open PSH. I appreciate that he has answered the call to lead the staff and students at Sedgefield Middle, and we are very much looking forward to witnessing the transformation that will take place under his leadership. We are also looking forward to watching as Dr. Dixon continues to have a positive impact on the Philip Simmons community.”

Dixon joined BCSD as a teacher at St. Stephen Elementary School in 2004, investing the past 18 years in public education. In 2006, Dixon joined the Boulder Bluff Elementary School staff as an assistant principal and then went on in 2007 to work as an assistant principal at Daniel Island School. After spending six years working as an administrator in Charleston County, Dixon returned to Berkeley County in 2014 as the principal of Cainhoy Elementary/Middle School. In 2015, he was named the first principal of PSM.

“Dr. Dixon is truly a rising star,” said Ingram. “While working as the principal of PSM, he earned his doctorate which was celebrated publicly by his students, an illustration to them that you should never stop learning. He is a servant-leader who stepped in to teach math to students who lost their teacher and encouraged his staff to do the same. His answer is always yes, even before he knows the question. I have no doubt that he will do a tremendous job leading PSH as they continue to grow, and he will be a stand-out example of what it means to be a leader.”

BCSD leaders will immediately begin the process to identify a new principal for PSM. A PSM stakeholder meeting will be scheduled in the very near future to discuss the attributes of a leader that are important to the Iron Horse community.

“I am greatly humbled and so appreciative to have the opportunity to continue to serve the Philip Simmons community,” said Dr. Dixon. “As the principal of the middle school, I have personally observed how great of an impact positive community engagement can have on student outcomes, and I look forward to continuing my work with all of our stakeholders as PSH adds an 11th grade this year and a 12th grade the next. Growth is exciting, and I very much look forward to growing with many of the same children and families I served in Cainhoy and PSM. I am also anxious to meet and welcome our new families so that we can all partner together to continue to grow our culture of excellence.”