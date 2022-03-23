PSHS senior earns ‘Good Citizen Award’ from local DAR chapter

Philip Simmons High School student Stephen Gladney was recently honored with a “Good Citizen Award” from the Charleston-based Rebecca Motte Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The award recognizes high school seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree, according to DAR. Gladney was among three local high school students who were presented with the award at the Rebecca Motte Chapter meeting on Feb. 20 at the Old Exchange Building in downtown Charleston.

Gladney serves as a valued member of the Philip Simmons Renaissance Leadership Team and the marching band.

“From conducting school tours to facilitating new student orientation, to volunteering in the front office, he has been an amazing asset to the school,” stated the chapter in an announcement about the awards. “He is well known and respected among faculty, staff and peers. He aspires to major in education and become a math teacher.”

The other students receiving a Good Citizen Award were Ontaria Alexander from Early College High School and Carly Becvinovski from Oceanside Academy. The chapter called all three students “extremely well qualified.” Once a student is chosen as a “DAR Good Citizen,” the student is invited to participate in an optional scholarship program by submitting a personal statement and an essay.