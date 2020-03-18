PSHS senior wins local art contest

Afua Lincoln, a senior at Philip Simmons High School, won first place in Home Telecom’s sixth annual Directory Art Challenge with his entry, “Three Squirrels.”

Lincoln’s artwork is featured on the cover of Home Telecom’s 2020 Directory for all service areas.

Home Telecom offered a challenge to Berkeley County School District art students to submit original artistic depictions of nature, historical scenes and local events from the Lowcountry. Dozens of talented students ranging from elementary to high school competed this year.

In addition to the top 3 overall winners, three winners, runners up, and honorable mention from three categories also were selected for awards at the high school, middle school, and elementary school level. The art departments at each of the winning schools will receive funds to be used for more art supplies, compliments of Home Telecom.

The total amount awarded to contest winners this year was $5,500. Since the contest’s inception in 2015, Home Telecom has contributed more than $32,000 to art departments in Berkeley County.