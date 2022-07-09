PSHS student artist on journey to deliver portrait to Elton John

“It’s a little bit funny, this feeling inside.”

But Philip Simmons High School senior Cece Nicksic isn’t about to let a little nervous excitement get in the way of making a dream come true, especially one that’s been so long in the making.

A talented artist who was recently accepted to The Savannah College of Art and Design, Nicksic has created a special portrait of the Rocket Man himself – Sir Elton John. And she hopes to deliver it in person at his concert at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island on Sept. 13.

“It would mean the world to me,” said Nicksic, who moved to Daniel Island from California in June 2020. “My heart would burst out of my chest!”

The story behind the portrait, and Nicksic’s journey to get it to her legendary subject, sounds a bit like one of John’s most famous songs.

“Can you feel the love tonight? It is where we are. It’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer, that we got this far.”

Nicksic first started listening to John’s music in sixth grade.

“The reason I love his music so much is because his piano and lyrics are so good,” said Nicksic, who also plays the piano. “He has such a great sound.”

She had first painted a picture of Freddie Mercury, another one of her favorite artists. But her grandmother had plans to go to an Elton John concert in Indianapolis in 2019, so Nicksic thought it fitting to try to paint a portrait of him as well – and see if her grandmother could deliver it.

With help from her art teacher at the time, she found an old photo of the artist on Pinterest and used that as her model. Adding bright colors, sequins and a little glitter, she made it her own.

“I added a little bit of spice… by putting colorful sequins on the glasses,” said Nicksic, who hopes to one day be an illustration artist in the entertainment industry. “It seemed like something he would love.”

Nicksic’s grandmother has a connection to the band (her cousin is close friends with the band’s drummer, Nigel) and planned to try to deliver it backstage at the concert, but John had to cancel due to an illness. It was rescheduled for the following year in 2020. Nicksic, still living in California at the time, decided to fly to Illinois and go with her grandmother to the show to deliver the portrait herself. But COVID forced the cancellation of that concert as well.

“I missed two opportunities,” she said. “… I was so disappointed and a little sad.”

Nicksic and her family later relocated to Daniel Island. She attended Crown Leadership Academy for her sophomore and junior years and just recently started her senior year at Philip Simmons. A few months ago, she learned that John would be performing on Daniel Island at Credit One Stadium. It was definitely music to her ears. She and her mom, Birdie, will be attending together. And they hope to have a chance to finally deliver Nicksic’s gift to John.

“We’re just going!” said Birdie Nicksic. “We got really good seats! I don’t even know if they’ll let us in with it. We’re going to have to figure that out!”

Nicksic recently had the portrait framed at Island Expressions on Daniel Island. Owner Dyan Heineck, who has printed and framed several pieces of Nicksic’s artwork for her mother and grandmother, is excited to be a small part of the young artist’s journey.

“Cece’s mom and I went in a lot of directions with the Elton John painting and we were thrilled when we decided on the mirrored frame stacked with a white lacquer frame,” Heineck said. “It truly captured the spirit of Cece’s Sir Elton with his bedazzled glasses. During our framing consultation I learned the story of Cece missing her chance to hand deliver the painting at the Elton John concert due to Covid. As soon as I heard that Elton John was performing on DI, I contacted Cece’s mom and grandma… I knew this was our chance to get

Cece to finally deliver her painting. I am going to be on the edge of my seat until then hoping that Cece’s dream comes true!”

And if she is fortunate enough to deliver the portrait to her subject and get just a few seconds to chat with him, Nicksic already knows what she’s going to say.

“You’re really cool! Please hang this in your house somewhere… It would mean a lot!”

And there might be a few tears shed, added Birdie. “She gets really emotional!”

With any luck, John will accept Nicksic’s heartfelt gift and give it a new home.

After all, that’s what friends are for.