PSMS Band grows rapidly, 25 students selected for All-County Honor Band

Since beginning their music program last school year, the Philip Simmons Middle School Band has grown from three students to a massive 120-strong group of young musicians.

“We just had exponential growth,” said band instructor Derek Classey.

When asked to explain the large influx of students, the recent Teacher of the Year recipient credits the familiar music that his band plays.

“To keep music interesting nowadays, you have to play music that the kids can relate to,” Classey commented.

Alongside standard “The Tempest” by Robert W. Smith, PSMS is playing opera-rock anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and karaoke mainstay “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.

Classey and his band trekked over to Philip Simmons Elementary School last school year to recruit students with a concert.

“This year, we have a little bit more money so we can travel a little bit, so this year, we plan on playing a concert for Philip Simmons Elementary and Cainhoy [Elementary],” he added.

It may seem like accommodating this many students in such a short amount of time would be a recipe for disaster, but Classey said that the Berkeley County School District has helped at every turn.

“Berkeley County has set us up so well in terms of instruments and space. We’re not lacking in chairs, we’re not lacking in stands, we’re not lacking in instruments for the kids to play,” he stated. “The county has set us up so well to take the children.”

Many of the students that came to PSMS were new musicians, meaning that Classey had to set up additional classes.

“I opened up beginner classes for every grade level, five through eight,” he described. “Typically, a middle school program will start beginners in sixth grade, but just to grow our numbers and because we had so much interest, I opened up new beginner classes.”

Another pleasant mark of success hit the PSMS Band in early March, when 25 students from the middle school were accepted for the Berkeley County Honor Band.

“I had thought maybe 20 would get in, but then they obviously exceeded my expectations,” said Classey.

The honor band is county-wide and is meant to give students with strong musical abilities a track to high school band and beyond.

Classey believes that having so many of his students in Berkeley County Honor Band sets a standard of quality in his school.

“These kids are setting an example for kids who are coming in the future,” he explained. “I feel like they are truly building the brand of Philip Simmons Band and Philip Simmons School, all in one.”