PSMS Burglary Suspect Apprehended

A Charleston woman has been arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for allegedly burglarizing Philip Simmons Middle School on April 17. According to the BCSO, 37 year-old Whitney Suzanne Burrows, of Shadowmoss Parkway, was apprehended on April 20 at a location in Mount Pleasant.

Burrows is accused of unlawful entry into the school, where she reportedly vandalized the facility - causing damage to computers, art work, and a vending machine. Officers were able to use surveillance video of Burrows captured by the school’s cameras to identify and apprehend her.

“After the burglary was discovered and the video was disseminated, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple tips from both citizens and law enforcement alike,” stated a BCSO press release.

Burrows was arrested without incident and transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing. Deputies report they have not yet been able to determine her motive for the crime.