PSMS students step right up for lessons in the ‘circus arts’

There was plenty of clowning around going on in Charles Atkins’ theatre classes at Philip Simmons Middle School last week – but it was all part of the lesson plan.

The ring leader behind it all was circus performer and traveling educator Jef Lambdin, a guest instructor who brought his engaging, circus arts curriculum to the school. His visit was one of several week-long “residencies” in theatre, visual arts and band that are taking place at PSMS through an $11,700 Arts & Basic Curriculum grant.

“We’re gonna begin with our 12 days of juggling warm-up,” Lambdin told his eager audience of sixth graders. “…I want to hear you sing!”

After completing the exercise, the youngsters dispersed to a variety of stations to test their newly acquired skills – juggling, hat tricks, cigar boxes, the “Rola Bola,” and balancing poles.

“With the juggling clubs or pins – they’re scientifically-crafted,” said Lambdin, while giving the students some pointers. “They are balanced to go around if I throw them properly. You have to figure out what does it take to go around one time so I can catch it?...If I release it too early it goes that way. If I release it too late it goes that way. So just like Goldilocks, I have to be just right!”

At the pole balancing station, student Olivia Pope worked to perfect her skills, eyeing the pole as she steadied it on her hand.

“I think it’s pretty cool how you can do something like this!” she said.

Gavin Warnaar enjoyed the juggling activities best.

“It’s fun to do!” he exclaimed. “I like throwing and catching things, too!”

Nearby, his classmate Isabella Balog tried to align and manipulate three boxes between her hands.

“It’s really fun,” she said. “It’s cool to do stuff from the circus. I thought it would be easier! But it’s actually really hard. I’m using a little bit of math, because you have to have the right timing.”

And therein lies the true purpose behind the activities – it’s not all fun and games. The students were actually learning basic lessons in science, math and other subjects.

“I think we never really think of things like this as art, but it truly is,” said PSMS Principal Charla Groves, who was also on hand taking part in the activities alongside the kids. “It’s incorporating math and patterns and science. We were learning about gravity and friction yesterday and it really gets them engaged.”

“It’s fun, it reaches kids,” added Atkins, a huge fan of the program. “All the kids are engaged and totally active. The parents are texting me, emailing me, calling me, telling me their kids want to buy juggling sets. They’re practicing at home with plastic bags!...It’s exposing them to different techniques, different perspectives, and it just enhances their education.”

“You’re working different parts of your brain” he continued. “And it’s processing things in a different manor.”

While Atkins made his rounds around the room, an autistic student squealed in delight as he practiced balancing on the “Rola Bola” board.

“Listen to him!” exclaimed Atkins. “He’s having so much fun. It really helps kids with special needs.”

As students left the classroom on Friday, their smiles said it all as each thanked “Mr. Jef” for the day’s lessons.

“That’s why we’re here,” said Lambdin, of his audience’s reaction. “When we see any student achieve…The culture of this school is such that it is very supportive and that’s wonderful to see. Makes my job a lot easier.”

Surely most of these kids would agree - for at least a few hours last week, this was indeed the greatest show on earth.