Public boat landing update

A plan to create a public boat landing on the Wando River under the I-526 overpass on Daniel Island is still in the works - but the long-awaited amenity project is experiencing more delays.

According to City of Charleston spokesperson Jack O’Toole, the recent snag in the initiative’s timeline is the result of revisions required during the permitting process. The project is being developed through a partnership between the City of Charleston, Berkeley County and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

“DNR has to do those revisions,” explained O’Toole. “And right now they are snowed under with design work related to Hurricane Matthew. “…All is working well as I understand it. Things are just in a slight holding pattern while some required design revisions are made. The city, the county, and DNR are all committed to moving forward with the project as soon as possible.”

Once complete, Berkeley County will operate the new boat landing and is expected to take the lead on administration work. The project has been in the works for over ten years and has experienced multiple delays.