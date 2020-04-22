Publisher of The Daniel Island News to lead SC Press Association

Suzanne Detar, publisher of The Daniel Island News, has been elected president of the South Carolina Press Association.

“We have a strong, active press association that provides needed services and advice to our members. I look forward to working with our organization and its dedicated staff to support our member papers in providing great journalism to our readers across the state,” Detar said.

Other officers elected are Don Kausler Jr., regional editor of the Morning News in Florence, as daily newspaper vice president; Charles Swenson, editor of the Coastal Observer in Pawleys Island as weekly newspaper vice president; and Richard Whiting, executive editor of the Index-Journal in Greenwood, as treasurer.

Elected to two-year terms on the SCPA Executive Committee are Kevin Drake, publisher of the Herald-Journal in Spartanburg; Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard; and Brian Tolley, executive editor of The State in Columbia, The Island Packet on Hilton Head Island and The Beaufort Gazette.

Those re-elected to continuing terms on the SCPA Executive Committee include Nathaniel Abraham Jr., publisher of Carolina Panorama in Columbia; Katie Goodman Murphy, general manager and advertising director for Bluffton Today and Jasper County Sun Times; and Mike Mischner, group publisher for Camden Media Co.

“As we contend with and adjust to the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 virus on our industry, I am confident that our association will continue to provide guidance and support to our members,” Detar said.

Detar started The Daniel Island News in 2003. A 1988 graduate of Lafayette College with a degree in Government & Law and Russian Studies, Detar also is a 1991 graduate of Temple University School of Law. Prior to starting the paper, she taught political science at Charleston Southern University.

Detar is married to Thomas Werner and has three grown children, Benjamin, Carly and Jackson.

As president of the state press association, Detar will succeed P.J. Browning, publisher of The Post and Courier, in the yearlong position.

Since 1852, the S.C. Press Association has been serving newspapers across the state and currently represents 15 daily and more than 80 weekly papers. Visit scpress.org.