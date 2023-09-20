Publix demolition and expansion plans up for review Sept. 28

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: PLANNING COMMISSION

Sept. 20: Daniel Island PUD Amendment - Request Amendment to the Daniel Island Master Plan Zoning – Section 3.2(4) Daniel Island, General Office (DIGO) Zone. Applicant: Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, James Wilson. Wed., Sept. 20, 2023, 5 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Sept. 21: Beresford Creek Bridge Dominion Utility Relocation (Major Modification) - Major modification to previously approved linear utility project. Owner: City of Charleston. Applicant: Dominion Energy. Contact: Cynthia Brown, cynthia.l.brown@dominionenergy.com.

Sept. 21: Cainhoy Del Webb Phase 1 Revisions – Revisions to preliminary plat and road construction plans at Cainhoy Road including expansion of ponds and 10 new SFR lots on 124 acres and including 174 lots and 174 units. Owner: Pulte Home Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com

Sept. 21: Berkshire on Clements Ferry (Point Hope Goldfinch Tract - mixed use south) – Site plan for a new 192-unit multifamily residential development on Clements Ferry Road on 62.86 acres. TMS: B2680000002. Owner: TBC Development, LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Tony Woody, woody.t@tandh.com

Sept. 21: Towne at Cooper River - Clements Ferry Medical - Site plan for a new medical office building with parking on 3.8 acres at 620 Enterprise Blvd. Owner: Thorn Baccich. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com.

Sept. 21: Marshes at Daniel Island Phase 2 - Preliminary plat and road construction plans for new single-family residential subdivision for 26 lots and units on 4.9 acres at 146 UT Fairbanks Dr. TMS: B2710000010. Owner: Stanley Martin Homes, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Zachary Wortman, zwortman@seamonwhiteside.com

Sept. 28: Point Hope Medical Office Building - Site plan for a new medical office building on 10.2 acres at 1101 Waterline St. TMS: B2620000028. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com. Applicant: Genesis Engineering Collaborative. Contact: Jennifer Losurdo, jennifer.losurdo@genesiseng.net.

Sept 28: Publix #0846 Expansion - Site plan for the demolition of existing Publix and construction of new expanded Publix with sidewalk, parking, and landscape improvements at 162 Seven Farms Dr., Ste 100, including 6.316 acres. TMS: B2750000158. Contact: Jennifer Losurdo, jennifer.losurdo@genesiseng.net.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Sept. 14: Cainhoy Hopewell Residential Phase 2 - Preliminary plat and road plans for a single-family residential subdivision at 800 Hopewell Drive on 74.8 acres including 126 lots and 126 units. TMS: B2620000008. Owner: Cainhoy Land & Timber, LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com. Results: Open pending delivery of comments from Stormwater Management.

Sept. 14: Lifestyle Communities at Point Hope - Site plan for mixed-use development with private road, parking, and utilities at 1260 Clements Ferry Road on 27.9 acres for 449 units.

TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Lifestyle Communities. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering.

Contact: Will Cox, cox.w@tandh.com. Results: Submit to TRC for 1st review.

Sept 14: Thomas Island Marina - Site plan for gravel parking lot and restroom building to serve marina on 1.5 acres at 100 Sans Preserve Dr. TMS: B2750000005. Owner: IVO Sands, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: York Dilday, ydilday@seamonwhiteside.com. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar, sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com