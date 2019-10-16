Pumpkin Walk to light up Smythe Lake Park on October 26

Get into the Halloween spirit and mark your calendars for Daniel Island’s annual Pumpkin Walk, set for October 26 at Smythe Lake Park from 7 to 10 p.m. Admire the creativity of your neighbors during a stroll on an illuminated path beginning at the entrance on the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Purcell Street.

The Pumpkin Walk is a community led, family-friendly event and has been a Daniel Island tradition since 2003. All residents are asked to bring a carved pumpkin on the day of the event between noon and 4 p.m. and hand it to a volunteer standing by at Smythe Lake Park. A LED style tea light should be included with each pumpkin. Volunteers will place the pumpkins along the path and turn on the lights before the event begins.

The event will include food from Daniel Island Dinners, displays from local business owners, face painting, princess photos, henna art, and s’mores on the open fire pits donated by the Daniel Island POA. Residents may drop lawn chairs off to enjoy the festivities, picnic style, sometime before 6 p.m. Pumpkins may be picked up at close of the event at 10 p.m. or before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Becky Howard, event organizer, said, “The most important aspect of the event is the work of the neighbors on Daniel Island. We cannot have an event without the carved pumpkins. We love to see the creative talents of all of our friends on the island.”

The success of the walk depends on resident participation — having hundreds of pumpkins lining the path makes for a spectacular display. A committee made up of 20 volunteers plans and coordinates the walk, attended by 400-600 people each year. Daniel Island Dentistry, UPS, and the Daniel Island POA serve as event sponsors.

For more information or to have your questions answered, contact Pumpkin Walk organizer Becky Howard at beck.m.howard@gmail.com.