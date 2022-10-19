Pumpkin Walk tradition to be ‘gourdgeous’ good time

It’s time to get your gourd on at the annual Daniel Island Pumpkin Walk. Starting at dusk on Saturday, Oct. 29, Smythe Park will transform into a Jack O’Lantern spectacular. Luminaries will light the path from Smythe Lawn all around Smythe Lake and back. The spooky stroll begins at the corner of Smythe Street and Daniel Island Drive.

The Daniel Island School PTA hopes to make this the biggest walk ever by having 500 pumpkins encircling the lake. Residents and businesses are asked to unleash their inner ghoul and carve out some fall fun by creating personalized pumpkins for everyone to enjoy.

“We cannot do this without the community! All local businesses, organizations, preschools, and community members are asked to carve a pumpkin for the walk. Businesses and organizations can even leave a placard near their pumpkin with their name to advertise to the community,” PTA board member Larissa Beaty explained.

Grown-ups and children alike are excited to participate in the eerie extravaganza.

Daniel Island resident Christine Williamson is excited to check the community’s creativity this year. “I’m looking forward to seeing so many creative Jack O’Lanterns!”

Julie Garvey said the event is one of the most unique on the island. “I can’t wait for the pumpkin walk because of the smiles and bouncing up-and-down excitement that it elicits from my children. It’s an event like no other – an opportunity to see so many amazing pumpkins, get into the Halloween spirit alongside our entire community of families, and share in a special and memorable time with family and friends.”

Brittany Badalamenti is ready to indulge in the holiday spirit and craft the perfect pumpkin for the walk. “The Pumpkin Walk is one of my favorite events of the year! It is so special to see the DI community come together as we kick off the holiday season. I’m looking forward to not only seeing the creativity of our neighbors through the pumpkin designs, but also just spending quality time with my friends. Time to start working on my carving!”

Stephanie Wiswall, parent of a Daniel Island School kindergartener and third grader, looks forward to the spooktacular celebration every year. “The Pumpkin Walk is one of our favorite events. It’s such a beautiful representation of the DI community. Every pumpkin represents a person or family, but collectively they create something even more spectacular for us all to enjoy together.”

The day before the walk the PTA will be sponsoring a pumpkin carving, decorating, and painting competition among the classes at the Daniel Island School. The pumpkins will be on display at the school on Friday, Oct. 28, and the students will be able to vote on their favorite design. Winners will enjoy a hot chocolate drink bar.

The fourth graders will also be doing a Pumpkin Math activity. Teacher Angi White Gregory is excited to be doing the Pumpkin Math after several years away from the tradition. “Pumpkin Math has been an amazing event for our fourth graders to engage their measurement, multiplication and division skills in an exciting way. Being able to carve their pumpkins and display their work in the Pumpkin Walk is a great community connection, and always something they look forward to.”

Daniel Island School Principal Nancy Leigh enjoys the annual event that creates a neighborhood bond. “We look forward to seeing the students’ creativity and excitement this time of year. The October events are special because they provide connectivity between our school and the greater community.”

DIS kindergarten teacher Lara Rosner says the Pumpkin Walk is one of her favorite events. “It’s a great atmosphere and the pumpkins are so creative. No one does Halloween like Daniel Island!”

The young Daniel Island School students agree. Comments on the Pumpkin Walk range from “It’s really cool and makes me happy!” to “I like the funny and silly pumpkins. It makes me smile to see my friends there too!”

Third grader Annabelle Pierce is excited to share the experience with classmates. “I like to see all my friends in their costumes and all the faces on the pumpkins.”

Beaty said the Daniel Island fall tradition will have something for everyone. “The Pumpkin Walk is a DI tradition that both old and young alike can enjoy. It brings friends and families together to share in the excitement of the fall season - the lit pumpkins lining the sidewalks

with moss strewn oaks overhead, and the local alligator or two nearby in Smythe Lake.”

This year, the popular Halloween Bash and Pumpkin Walk will be combined into one super event. The Halloween Bash, the Daniel Island School (DIS) Parent Teacher Association (PTA) event that formerly was held the night before the walk, starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on Smythe Lawn. The bash will include some ghoul-worthy games, face painting fun, and a live DJ. Everyone is encouraged to wear a Halloween outfit and enter the costume contest.

There will be plenty of treats to indulge in from a variety of local food trucks. Bits-n-Bytes will be selling their famous fall apart ribs, wings, and a variety of tasty burgers. Taste of Berlin, a family-run food cart, will offer a variety of German American food favorites from gourmet grilled cheeses to specialty sausages and fries. Wally Gyros, the Mediterranean-style food truck, will be cooking up a variety of tantalizing tasteful gyros.

In the mood for some pre-trick-or-treating sweet and savory snacks? Mr. Popper’s Popcorn will be selling a variety of salty and sweet snacks and Life Raft Treats has award-winning, chef-driven ice cream delights for purchase during the event.

Pumpkins need to be dropped off at the corner of Daniel Island Drive and Purcell between noon and 3 p.m. the day of the event. Participants are asked to include a battery-operated tea light inside their pumpkin. The pumpkins can be taken home after the walk ends or picked up by 9 a.m. on Sunday; any pumpkins remaining will be recycled.

For more information on this free event go to dicommunity.org/event/halloween-bash-and-pumpkin-walk.