Putting their best paw forward

Never say never when it comes to Nellie.

According to her owners, Ryan Marcinkus and Alyssa Vallee of Daniel Island, not only can the 5-year-old mixed breed cutie run, swim, fetch balls, and catch treats in the air; she can do almost all the things other dogs can do. The only difference between Nellie and her canine counterparts? She does it all with just two functioning legs!

“She’s completely amazing!” Vallee said.

Just three years ago, Nellie was a normal pup with full use of all four of her limbs. But while playing fetch with Vallee when the family was living in Massachusetts, she suffered a spinal cord injury. Immediately after the incident, Nellie lost complete control of her back two legs.

“While she was running, a disc in her back slipped and it damaged her spinal cord,” Vallee recalled. “It kind of exploded…(and then) she yelped and fell down.”

When Vallee rushed to her aid, she realized Nellie was unable to walk on her back legs. Nellie spent a week at a local veterinary hospital undergoing treatment.

“I was really worried when it first happened,” Vallee said. “Because all I could think was…she doesn’t know what’s going on. And I can’t tell her. I wish I could just tell her, it’s gonna be OK.”

Her human parents visited her every day – providing comfort and reassurance. The prognosis wasn’t encouraging.

“There was just so much swelling when the injury happened,” Vallee continued. “They weren’t sure if she would ever walk again. They gave her a 50/50 chance.”

With therapy, Nellie did progress a little bit, but didn’t get full function back in her legs. Vallee and Marcinkus knew she would have to adapt to a new normal. Her therapists recommended a wheelchair cart that she could wear to assist her in moving around. She struggled with it at first, but it didn’t take long for her to get the hang of it.

“I think it took probably a week or so for her to actually kind of get used to it and realize she could walk,” Marcinkus said. “And probably another month or two before she got really good at it.”

Now, there’s no stopping her! Vallee and Marcinkus moved to Daniel Island with Nellie in 2019 and the trio can often be spotted enjoying the island’s trails and waterfront. Some of Nellie’s absolute favorite activities are taking golf cart rides, barking at squirrels, and collecting sea shells in the sand.

Nellie is now a patient at Daniel Island Animal Hospital, a place that Vallee said has been “absolutely amazing and so supportive.”

“She is the happiest dog I’ve seen on a walk,” added DIAH’s Dr. Robin Parrott, one of Nellie’s caregivers. “She doesn’t seem to know she has a disability. Her owners are positive and manage her care (expressing her bladder, etc.) very well.”

When Vallee thinks back to those challenging days after Nellie’s injury, she is amazed at how well her pup has handled it all.

“I think she learned to trust us a lot more…it’s like a different level now because she relies on us for everything,” Vallee added.

Today, Nellie wheels around like a pro – unaware she has any handicap. Vallee and Marcinkus say they love her “goofball” personality and the way she just lives life to the fullest.

“She’s so happy and she doesn’t let anything get her down,” Vallee added. “If she tips over, she just lays there and she doesn’t mind…and then when we flip her back over, she’s just ready to go again. She doesn’t let anything bother her!”

COOPER, THE COURAGEOUS DOG

There’s another resilient pup in the area who has also made great strides in overcoming a disability. Six-year-old Cooper, a Staffordshire mix, had his front right leg amputated in February after a cancer diagnosis. His human mama, Erin Nosker, has been by his side for it all.

Cooper started constantly limping last fall, so Nosker took him to Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital for an evaluation. He had no other symptoms, so he started on some medications for pain. But the limping got worse, so Nosker and Cooper’s vet decided it would be best to take X-rays.

Unfortunately, the test revealed a lesion that his caregivers feared was osteosarcoma, a very painful tumor of the bone.

“You can’t do a biopsy on osteosarcoma, because it is very painful,” Nosker said. “And also, the aspiration can potentially break the leg.”

So, Nosker was left with a difficult choice. Do nothing and let the cancer run its course (a very painful option), start rigorous chemo and radiation treatments (which can be extremely difficult for some pets), or amputate the leg. Ultimately, Nosker chose the latter, hoping to give Cooper the best quality of life for the time he has left. He is also undergoing holistic treatments.

“I think it’s really an emotional journey,” Nosker said. “Just making sure you take care of you and don’t make any irrational decisions… I’ve had to do a lot of research myself… You have to be your dog’s advocate.”

Dr. Marie Ingle at CVH performed Cooper’s surgery, which confirmed his osteosarcoma.

“The prognosis with just amputation alone is about six months,” said Nosker, a North Charleston resident. “Ninety percent of the time, the cancer has micro-metastasized when you take the leg, and it develops into lung cancer.”

But so far, Cooper has done exceedingly well and is showing no signs of the cancer spreading to his lungs.

“It was a very difficult time for both of us,” said Nosker, of Cooper’s recovery period. “But he bounced back right away! He is 100 percent the dog that he was before all of this started. He’s back to that! He’s running. He’s happy. He’s adjusted.”

For Nosker, who works at Charleston Animal Society, Cooper’s journey tugs at the heartstrings. She originally took him in as a foster/rescue dog about five years ago, after he was surrendered by his previous owner. He was 20 pounds underweight, had a neck injury from an embedded collar after being tied to a tree, and was heartworm positive. He also would later develop a limp in his back leg that turned out to be a luxating patella, which required surgery and a 12-week recovery. Nosker cared for him every step of the way and ultimately decided she wanted him to be a permanent part of her family, so she adopted him. Cooper’s ability to overcome his

circumstances has been an inspiration, she said.

“Just his resiliency, his love,” added Nosker, as her eyes welled with tears. “Every time I walk into a room, he wags his tail.”

HANDICAPS DON’T HAVE TO BE HURDLES

Dr. Marie Ingle, practice owner at CVH, couldn’t agree more. She calls Nosker and Cooper “a fabulous pair.”

“Cooper was a trooper!” Ingle said. “He had wonderful nursing care at home. His recovery was longer than a typical surgical patient for two reasons. He experienced chronic pain prior to surgery – his cancer was difficult to diagnose (atypical presentation). Secondly, being a large dog, it is harder to learn to manage on three legs. We watched him slowly improve and tried to meet his needs at each step along the process.”

About 5% of patients at CVH have a disability, noted Ingle, with slightly more cats than dogs. She recommends parents with handicapped pets take things slow when it comes to recovery and to work with their veterinarians to get them through the hurdles.

“Care and wellness for disabled pets has improved dramatically,” Ingle said. “One of the principal reasons is the change during this time in how we relate to our pets. Our culture has grown to view dogs in wheelchairs, for example, as a wonderful, kind thing. Pet owners are applauded for being so dedicated to their pets, whereas 10 years ago the general public was less accepting. Medicine is always growing and improving. The growth of the rehabilitation sector (physical therapy for dogs) has been a tremendous help to not only disabled dogs but painful and overweight dogs as well.”

At Daniel Island Animal Hospital, the most common disabilities treated are sensory issues, such as deafness or blindness, stated practice owner Dr. Matt Hosking. But for those with mobility issues, many treatments are available to aid in recovery and rehabilitation, such as cold laser treatments, electrical nerve stimulation, electromagnetic therapy and ultrasonic therapy.

Maintaining a healthy body condition, feeding appropriate caloric needs, and keeping as active as reasonably possible are all important, noted Hosking.