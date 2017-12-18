A Q&A with the DI Grand Marshal nominees!

Five island residents have been nominated by friends and fellow community members to become the first ever Daniel Island Grand Marshal – an ambassador of goodwill and community spirit. His or her responsibilities will include serving as the Grand Marshal for the Brouhaha, Fourth of July Parade, Park Day, Concert in the Park, ribbon cuttings, the Holiday Festival and other island events.

The person selected to hold the position will serve for a one year term beginning Jan. 1, 2018 and ending Dec. 31, 2018. Additionally, the Daniel Island Property Owners Association and The Daniel Island News will donate a combined $1500 to the charity of the Grand Marshal’s choice.

A ballot for voting will be sent out via The Daniel Island News email list this week. It will also be promoted via social media sites for the Daniel Island POA, Black Tie Music Academy and The Daniel Island News.

“The goal of the Grand Marshal project is to create an even greater sense of community than we already have here on Daniel Island,” said Sue Detar, publisher and managing editor of The Daniel Island News. “Imagine the Grand Marshal with his or her scepter on a float leading the Fourth of July parade. It just brings a little bit of small town friendliness to our area of the city.”

Read below to learn a little bit about each of the nominees and why they would like to become Daniel Island Grand Marshal…and then cast your ballots at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9PH3795.

ROSIE STIEBY

Profession: Realtor, Daniel Island Real Estate

Family: Husband - Doug, Children - Doug, Jr. (22), Kurt (21) and Kelsey (16)

Q: When did you move to the island and what brought you here?

I accompanied my husband for a job interview almost 20 years ago. That morning we left snow and ice in Ohio and came down here to 70 degrees and sunshine. We explored other areas, but as soon as we arrived on Daniel Island, we knew we found our home. We loved that Bishop England was here and we found our home right across the street.

Q: What was your reaction to hearing you had been nominated to be Daniel Island’s Grand Marshal?

Surprised, but honored.

Q: Fill in the blank: To me Daniel Island is_______.

Home, a wonderful community, a very active community, a beautiful Lowcountry landscape. I love being able to ride my bike on the bike paths during the day and to walk through the downtown area at night.

Q: What is your best memory of living on Daniel Island so far?

Lots of great memories over the years, from Friday night volleyball in Etiwan Park to many concerts at Family Circle/Volvo Car Stadium. My fondest memories involve being part of the Daniel Island Swim Team. I love that it is a community team where kids of all ages come together. My family has been involved with the team since the beginning and we have made lifelong friendships with many families through the swim team. While I am always proud to host a meet at Pierce Park Pool and hear other teams boast about our facilities and views, definitely the best three days of the year to me are watching the swimmers shine at the City Meet.

Q: What Daniel Island event do you enjoy most and why?

So many great events, but my favorite would be the Concert in Smythe Park. There is great music and it's fun to walk around and catch up with long-time residents and see so many festive themes and set-ups around the park.

Q: In what ways are you involved in your community?

It seems that my involvement started the day we moved to Daniel Island. I first joined a play group and became part of the DI Social Committee, which started some great island traditions such as the Easter Egg hunt, the 4th of July parade and the red balloon yard sale. Years ago, I served on a few committees with the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association and also served on the board of DINA as the treasurer. My biggest involvement in the community would be with the Daniel Island Swim Team. I served as the team rep for the Flying Fish for five years, with three of those years also serving as team president. In the early days, we handled the team registration and hiring the coaches, before the POA took over those responsibilities. I greatly appreciate the work of the current board members and still enjoy volunteering at meets.

Q: What is one thing you’d like to see improved on Daniel Island?

I'm looking forward to Publix expanding. It's been great as a small market, but it is time to expand as the island has grown.

Q: If appointed Grand Marshal, what do you envision your role will be?

I would envision the role to be one of a cheerleader. I am blessed to live and work on Daniel Island. It is an honor to get to introduce people to Daniel Island and to show them around our island town. I always love seeing our island through the eyes of someone seeing it for the first time. It is a constant reminder of how blessed we are to call Daniel Island home.

RONA BOBEY

Profession: Marketing Manager, Payne Law Firm of Daniel Island.

Family: Husband - John; Daughters - Drew (18), senior at Bishop England; and Alex (14), freshman at Bishop England

Q: When did you move to the island and what brought you here?

John and I moved to Mount Pleasant in February 1995 right after getting married and for John's work. We rented while looking for our first house to purchase and after looking for just over a year, we came out to Daniel Island to a brand new development that was just getting started. Two homes were in the process of being built, one in Etiwan Park and one in Codner’s Ferry. We fell in love with the design concept and the idea of all the green spaces and parks, so we picked a lot and waited for a road to be built so construction could even start! We moved into our house on Corn Planters Street in February 1997.

Q: What was your reaction to hearing you had been nominated to be Daniel Island’s Grand Marshal?

I was surprised to be nominated but my family was not. They say we can't go anywhere on the island without me knowing people and talking forever! They have always teased me that I am the Mayor!

Q: Fill in the blank: To me Daniel Island is______.

To me Daniel Island is paradise and home!

Q: What is your best memory of living on Daniel Island so far?

My favorite memories on Daniel Island were the early days when all of our neighbors would gather and have a street party under the first street lamps that were installed. In the beginning of development, there had to be four houses on the street before the city would install a street lamp. It was pitch black on the island at night! We celebrated with a potluck party every time a lamp was installed for the first few years. The police officers at that time would always come join us and we would feed them. We were all one big family.

Q: What Daniel Island event do you enjoy most and why?

My favorite event on DI is Family Circle Cup (now the Volvo Car Open). I have volunteered at the event every year after attending as a patron the first year it was on the island. My family knows that for those nine days every year, I am on the FCTC campus every day all day! I love playing tennis and think it is incredible to have the opportunity to watch professional tennis players at a WTA Premier tournament in my backyard.

Q: In what ways are you involved in your community?

I have volunteered for the Property Owners Association events on the island from the very first celebrations at Scott Pool, to later events such as Park Day, Holiday Festival, 4th of July festivities, Pork and Pearls and several concerts on the island. I also volunteered for several kid triathlons, the glow run, Race for the Cure and hosted the “Walk and Wag” charity fundraiser. I started the volleyball program at Daniel Island School and volunteer coached there for eight years, was a co-chair volunteer for the first gala for DI School and many of the pumpkin walks and carving parties and other fundraisers benefiting the school. I coached basketball, tennis and soccer for DI School and the Charleston Rec Department.

Q: What is one thing you’d like to see improved on Daniel Island?

The one thing I would like to see improved on DI is the preservation of our waterfront properties that have yet to be developed. I would like to see the charm of these areas preserved and accessible to all. This requires balancing growth with respecting the natural beauty that the island has to offer our community.

Q: If appointed Grand Marshal, what do you envision your role will be?

I have always been a cheerleader for the island since moving here 20 plus years ago. I have watched it grow and the master plan unfold. I think this role of Grand Marshal is a fun way to have the opportunity to advocate and promote Daniel Island.

BOB JOHNSTON

Profession: Owner, Johnston Signs

Family: Wife - Patricia; Two sons - Brian and Rob; One daughter - MaryBeth; all married with two children each. MaryBeth and her husband, Andy Collier, live right down the street from our house. For a few years, the Johnstons had four generations living on Daniel Island.

Q: When did you move to the island and what brought you here?

Pat and I moved to Charleston in 1998. Shortly thereafter, we bought a lot on Beresford Creek Street but ended up buying a Weekley model home on 101 Scott Street in 2001.

We moved south looking for greater opportunity and less snow.

Q: What was your reaction to hearing you had been nominated to be Daniel Island’s Grand Marshal?

I have to say I was surprised. Didn't see that one coming.

Q: Fill in the blank: To me Daniel Island is______.

Home. The most welcoming place I've ever lived.

Q: What is your best memory of living on Daniel Island so far?

With almost 20 years to reflect upon there are just too many fond memories.

I do often think of my daughter’s wedding. Almost all the guests were out of

towners and we had a blast entertaining people for the four-day event

Q: What Daniel Island event do you enjoy most and why?

I have enjoyed every event I've ever attended on the island.

Q: In what ways are you involved in your community?

In the last 20 years, I've been involved in so many events I can't remember them all. Through my business, Johnston Signs, I'm pretty sure we've been involved in almost every

island event.

Q: What is one thing you’d like to see improved on Daniel Island?

I wouldn't know where to look for improvements. I'm so pleased with the way Daniel Island

has evolved and so proud to call this home I can't imagine how it could improve.

Q: If appointed Grand Marshal, what do you envision your role will be?

I have absolutely no idea but, I suspect it would be to be a goodwill ambassador for

the island and its residents.

BERNIE BELL

Profession: Retired corporate and association executive. I spent most of my early career working for several national manufacturing companies before moving to the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, where I worked with businesses and industries in all sectors and of all sizes. Besides providing human resource consultation and training, I also worked with public policy and the South Carolina legislature to ensure a business climate that would allow companies to prosper and South Carolinians to have jobs. I also had the opportunity to host and lead large conferences, and that experience will be invaluable as Grand Marshal. Public speaking experience is also an asset I would bring to the Grand Marshal role.

Family: Married to my high school sweetheart, Diana Roe Bell, who is a retired executive from International Paper, Inc. We have two children and seven beautiful grandchildren, and they all love coming to Daniel Island.

Q: When did you move to the island and what brought you here?

We moved to Daniel Island in August 2013. When it was time to decide where to build our retirement home, we chose beautiful Daniel Island and moved here from Memphis, TN. As young sweethearts, Diana and I lived in North Charleston before leaving for jobs and college, and it was wonderful to come home to the Charleston area. We wanted to live in a place that has something for everyone, and we found that in Daniel Island.

Q: What was your reaction to hearing you had been nominated to be Daniel Island’s Grand Marshal?

I was excited, honored and humbled to be one of the highly qualified nominees. We love meeting new people and attending festivities across the Island. I look forward to meeting more families across the Island and working with others to represent the Island with the passion I have for DI.

Q: Fill in the blank: To me Daniel Island is ______.

Paradise! We are overjoyed to be part of the people in our amazing and beautiful communities. Daniel Island is a happy place! It’s a real community!

Q: What is your best memory of living on Daniel Island so far?

My cherished memories began the very first day we moved into our new home. I could not believe that we were actually living on a 4,000 acre island with 23 miles of beautiful rivers and creeks located in the City of Charleston where people live, learn and play. A very specific memory I cherish is participating with my grandchildren in the 4th of July parade this year. My grandchildren and I had so much fun decorating our golf cart and being in the parade with so many patriotic golf carts.

Q: What Daniel Island event do you enjoy the most and why?

I enjoy the Volvo Car Open Tennis Tournament the most. I am an avid tennis player and also play at the Volvo facilities. I really enjoy watching and meeting many of the players. The matches are always so competitive, and it’s even fun to see many dressed up in their tennis fashion attire. I go to the tournament early every day and I stay the whole day. It’s just a fun and exciting nine days here on the Island. This tournament brings so many together across the Island.

Q: In what ways are you involved in your community?

Community involvement has always been a priority and a joy. I have chaired United Way campaigns and been president of my previous homeowners’ association, just to name a few. I am now looking for more opportunities to serve in Daniel Island. I am passionate about lending a helping hand to those in need and have done this all of my life. I participate in the St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church and its building fund. I believe St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church is going to be one of the most beautiful buildings on the Island and Charleston once it is constructed. Being involved in the Swing for the Cure Tennis Tournament for the past two years has been a great way to support breast cancer which has affected so many friends and family. I have also given time and resources to support autism since moving here. I have planned and organized the Daniel Island New Year’s Eve Party at the Daniel Island Club for four years. Although not a golfer myself, I have been very active in Junior Golf to support my grandson and other young athletes.

Q: What is one thing you’d like to see improved on Daniel Island?

Daniel Island already has done a lot to bring all of its communities together and I very much want the opportunity to do all I can to continue this. One example is to create something similar to Second Sunday in downtown Charleston. We will soon have our own “downtown” as more shops and businesses under construction open. It would be very exciting to have shops open on Second Sunday and restaurants serving outside. Another way to bring everyone across the Island together would be to have a grand tree lighting event where we all gather to kick off the holiday season here on Daniel Island—similar to what happens in NYC but, of course, with a somewhat smaller tree.

Q: If appointed Grand Marshal, what do you envision your role will be?

If appointed Grand Marshal, I would envision being a great cheerleader for the entire island throughout the year. I have tremendous passion for our island and all its people. It’s a role I will relish. Being Grand Marshal is a natural fit for my background and my personality. I have been told many times that my enthusiasm is contagious. I have the time to devote to this role. I don’t own a business and will not have any conflicts of interest. My only interest is serving Daniel Island and being excited every day to do so. I want to use my leadership and skills to support the many current activities and charitable causes and to work hard with others to identify additional opportunities for enhancing life on the island. I also know how important it is to recognize others and their contributions and will always make that a priority. I truly want to be an ambassador for Daniel Island.

BILL STEVENS

Profession: Retired CPA

Family: Wife - Ann; three sons and one daughter; ten grandchildren

Q: When did you move and what brought you here?

Ann and I moved to Daniel Island in March of 2003. Charleston was a draw for the many reasons we all know. The special appeal of Daniel Island was that it felt like a family-oriented town where most of the residents lived year-round and that proved to be true.

Q: What was your reaction to being nominated?

Both surprised and flattered. At the same time, I know I am one of many people here who could also be recognized. They care about this community and work to make it as good as it can be.

Q: Fill in the blank: To me Daniel Island is______.

A special place with very special people who are building, now, the legacy of Daniel Island for years to come.

Q: What is your best memory of living on Daniel Island so far?

Thousands of great days with Ann and with wonderful friends here. Also, winning the Club’s fall golf tournament twice – once each with one of my sons (truth be told, they won it; I was there to enjoy).

Q: What Daniel Island event do you enjoy the most and why?

The Rotary Charity Duck Race. It is a fun event for families and it does so much good. Over the 11 years of the race, Rotary has raised over $1.3 million for area charities and Rotary service projects.

Q: In what ways are you involved in your community?

I have been a member of the Rotary Club of Daniel Island for 12 years and served as club president in 2013-2014. I serve on the grants committee and investment committees of the Daniel Island Community Fund. I volunteer, as an usher and capital campaign committee member, at Ann’s church – St. Clare of Assisi.

Q: What is one thing you’d like to see improved on Daniel Island?

Like many, I experience more traffic on Daniel Island. But I will also say I have lived in two large cities where a good day is more congested than our worst day and have lived in a town that is, unfortunately, dying economically. When I consider that, I can deal with Daniel Island traffic.

Q: If appointed Grand Marshal, what do you envision your role will be?

I’d try to be a worthy and positive representative of our town; strictly adhere to term limits; and promise not to tweet.