A quarter century later

The year is 1996. The first DVDs are introduced in Japan. The Space Shuttle Endeavor launches from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Thousands of athletes from all over the globe converge in Atlanta for the Summer Olympic games. President Bill Clinton is elected to a second term. And across the harbor from downtown Charleston, on a rural farming and cattle ranching outpost between the Wando and Cooper Rivers, a new island town begins to rise.

The first residents of Daniel Island’s modern development moved into their new homes that fall — marking the start of what would become an award-winning,

master-planned community. From just a handful of residents then to about 10,000 now, it has been a momentous quarter of a century.

A ‘PIONEERING’ STORY

Rona Bobey and her husband, John, were the second family to choose a lot in the newly developing community. They moved into their home on Corn Planters Street in January of 1997.

“I think some of our favorite times being pioneers were riding our mountain bikes on the north end,” Bobey recalled. “... We would ride all over with the cows and explore. The other thing that stands out is how dark the island was at night — pitch black! It took four houses in a row for the city to install a street lamp ... so every time we would get a new street lamp (every several months) all of us on the island would have a pitch-in meal and drinks under the newly installed street lamp! The police would come and join us. We would feed them and send all our leftovers home with them!”

Joan and Al Vitalo were the eighth residents to move into a new home on Daniel Island and, like the Bobeys, still reside here today.

“Twenty five years ago, Daniel Island was mostly a plan in a small real estate office,” Joan said. “... There were dirt roads, sounds of house and road construction, no retention ponds, ‘Bob’ the bobcat, snakes, and woods ... Today, Al and I bike and walk on trails, and drive, bike and walk to shops, restaurants, parks, a library, tennis stadium and a beautiful waterfront.”

Matt Sloan, president of the DI Development Company, remembers the island’s early days well. He and his partner, Frank Brumley, were part of the original team that began development of the island in the 1990s. Sloan first worked for the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation, the previous owner of the property, and later he and Brumley purchased the island from the foundation and formed The Daniel Island Company.

When Sloan first toured the property, with the late Henry Smythe, an attorney for the Guggenheim family, it didn’t take long to recognize the island’s importance and potential.

“What we saw was a beautiful farm and ranch site,” Sloan said. “But having just been annexed into the city, then Mayor Joe Riley had made it very clear that he saw Daniel Island as one of the key growth centers for the city.”

And that, combined with the opening of the Mark Clark Expressway (I-526) in the early 1990s, would put Daniel Island on the map – in the center of everything.

“The mayor’s vision for the island was clear,” Sloan said. “He wanted it to be a natural extension of the city that would have places for all income levels, for businesses big and small, for community events of all sizes ... He wanted it done in a classical Southern vernacular ... and he wanted the community to be forward thinking.”

PRIMED FOR GROWTH

So Sloan and Brumley began to put together a team with all the professional disciplines they would need – master planning, engineering, and legal. They worked out zoning issues and crafted water and sewer agreements. Now that the community was primed for growth, they were ready to move forward.

“We moved quickly through the entitlement process with the city, and with the environmental regulatory agencies,” Sloan said. “Being a working farm, Daniel Island didn't have a lot of natural wetlands, hardly any, which is unusual for this region, and we began to lay out what would become the community that you see today.”

Their goal was walkable neighborhoods connected by a variety of trail systems and paved bikeways. They began constructing homes in 1995 and the first residents moved in the following year.

Bill McKenzie, the first official full-time employee to be hired by the Daniel Island Company, came on board in 1998 to oversee design and government approvals.

“At the time they were developing very small places in Codner’s Ferry Park and Etiwan Park. And it was a farm,” he said. “I remember my son getting in trouble because he was telling people in his first grade class that there were cows on Daniel Island and the teacher didn't believe him! But cows and farming were all over the place.”

"When we started Barfield Park and that area, that's when the farming stopped,” McKenzie continued. “The cows remained until we started Daniel Island Park ... in the early 2000s.”

In 1999, Carolyn Lancaster, who had previously worked on developing Kiawah Island, joined the team as vice president of marketing.

“There was no (I-526) interchange onto the island,” said Lancaster, describing her early impressions of the new community. “The only way onto the island was the back way.”

Lancaster soon hired Julie Dombrowski, who had worked as a freelance marketing and public relations consultant for Sloan and the Daniel Island Company since 1997.

“Daniel Island Drive just abruptly ended,” recalled Dombrowski, of her first drives around the island with Sloan. “And then we'd go off road sometimes and they would point out where Seven Farms Drive was going to be and it was pretty amazing to just envision that people had the vision to make this happen, just to create this from scratch. I thought that was such an exciting opportunity.”

Daniel Island Real Estate agent Sally Castengera was among the first to sell property on Daniel Island. When she joined the pre-development team in 1996 to market the island to potential new residents, she knew it might be a tough sell. With cotton still growing in fields, plentiful wildlife, and only one way onto the island via Clements Ferry Road, she offered the only thing she could at the time - the promise of what was to come.

"In the real estate industry, it’s location, location, location," Castengera told The Daniel Island News in 2011. "With most buyers, it’s visual, visual, visual. And most people have a hard time envisioning what will be, or what can be."

“We were really trying to just fight this idea that it was out in the middle of nowhere,” Dombrowski added. “Because we knew that it was gonna be in the middle of everything.”

In the beginning, sales agents on Daniel Island worked from a double-wide trailer overlooking Beresford Creek, across from the former Blackbaud site on Daniel Island Drive. Showing the island to clients often meant bumping around on dirt roads and traipsing through mud.

"I’ll never forget the time I was showing a family a homesite along a pathway off Beresford Creek Street," Castengera said. "It was all muddy. I had to call Donny Smith (an island builder). I knew he was around somewhere, and (my car) got stuck and he had to pull me out because I was determined to show those people that marsh back there!"

‘GAME CHANGERS’

By 2000, the Exit 24 interchange at I-526 opened on Daniel Island, providing easy access to the newly developing community.

“Without the interchange being built we would not have been able to draw the level of businesses, both office and retail and professional services, that we continue to draw today,” Sloan said. “We set a high bar for everything we were doing. We were tied to the Guggenheim lineage and that's a high bar, it's a high standard to try to meet.”

“... Our definition of a sustainable community was if there are places to live, work and play, then everything feeds off of one another,” Sloan continued. “Every time a new business might open, it might draw a new resident and every time a new resident moved in it would make things more viable for a new business ... and that was our foundation for success.”

It didn’t take long for their efforts to pay off. Not only did sales surge, but “game changers” such as the additions of Bishop England High School, the Charleston Battery Soccer Stadium and the Family Circle Tennis Center and Stadium (now called CreditOne Stadium) were huge milestones and solidified the island’s draw. In 2007, the community earned the prestigious Urban Land Institute Award for Excellence, an international recognition given for successful and creative land use and planning.

“I think it’s important that we tried to do everything on Daniel Island in kind of an authentic manner,” Lancaster added. “We didn't try anything contrived. We worked really hard for nothing to be homogenous ... It wasn't pretentious ever, and that was our goal, to make everything feel as if it had evolved in an authentic manner.”

Fast forward to 2021: The island’s full development is now almost complete. The newest additions — Captain’s Island in Daniel Island Park and The Waterfront development on the Wando River — are well underway. The final project, a 60-lot development on the north side, is in its beginning stages.

“It's bittersweet, but with a strong sense of pride, to see what was cornfields and cows now be this vibrant community that is essentially built,” Sloan said. “It's sold out. We had set a zoning cap of 7,500 homes, that includes all sorts of homes — single family homes, townhomes, rental apartments, condominiums — that goal was met.”

And the original team put in place more than 25 years ago is still on board to witness its success.

"It's very rare to be there at the beginning and still there at the end,” Sloan noted. “... It's an honor. It's a life's work for me.”

“We put in a good framework,” Lancaster added. “Daniel island had such good bones that anything now is just a wonderful and appropriate addition that increases the potential of this community.”

Daniel Island developments through the years