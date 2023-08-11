Alert: Kindness is spreading rampantly throughout the Lowcountry.

Random Acts of Kindness of the Lowcountry (RAKL), a local nonprofit organization, has become a vital support system for underprivileged individuals and families in the tri-county area of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, RAKL has emerged as a testament to the power of compassion and community solidarity.

“We were masked up and knee-deep in COVID,” RAKL President Carol Mason said. “With so many of our friends, sick or hospitalized, we began to realize that there was plenty we could do to help those around us who were struggling.”

With a growing team of around 50 members, the organization has provided $44,878 in funding since its inception, touching the lives of approximately 150 vetted recipients. These funds have been allocated toward essential needs such as housing, transportation, tuition, childcare, medical, dental expenses and more. The group says

ninety-nine percent of funds go directly to client services and highlights the organization’s dedication and commitment to direct impact.

“The knowledge that, for so many of our recipients, the help we can provide relieves a little stress and allows them a bit of breathing room to tackle the other issues they deal with is the most rewarding,” said Jenny O’Brien, a member of the outreach committee. “It is so important for anyone to know that others care and ‘see’ them.”

One of the pivotal moments for the nonprofit occurred in June of this year when the organization received a $5,000 grant from the Daniel Island Community Fund. This grant was channeled into summer educational and enrichment programs for the children of Cainhoy Elementary and Middle School. About 100 children participated

in The Fifth Quarter summer program, which included educational outings to various landmarks and museums.

RAKL’s outreach doesn’t stop here. They collaborate with over 22 nonprofit organizations in the Lowcountry, including SHIFA (medical support), the Foundation Project (anti-sex trafficking), and local school districts. The organization’s commitment lies not only in financial aid but also in tangible support, ranging from overdue

rent, utilities, school supplies, and clothing, to furniture, medical bills, tuition, and transportation.

One heartwarming instance of RAKL’s impact unfolded when the organization received a plea from a young mother caring for five children, including her late sister’s three kids.

Struggling with transportation, RAKL stepped in and approved the purchase of bicycles for the entire family, easing their daily commute to school.

The gratitude was contagious, with the Rotary Club of Charleston later offering to reimburse RAKL for the expenses, underscoring the ripple effect of kindness in the community.

RAKL’s mission extends far beyond financial assistance; it is about instilling hope and demonstrating that the community cares. Alex Read, another member of the outreach committee, echoed this sentiment.

“It’s the ‘what-ifs’ that haunt me. What if I was in the same situation as one of these people in need? What if I had no emergency funds and no family to help me during a particularly difficult time?” Read said. “Random Acts of Kindness gives people hope that others do care. If I’d ever found myself in one of these difficult situations,

hope would have meant so much to me.”

O’Brien shared the organization’s humble beginnings, highlighting how RAKL provides hope to those facing difficult situations, embodying the spirit of paying it forward.

“Random Acts of Kindness started out small and has grown beyond my expectations. I have been truly amazed by how much of a difference we can make in the lives of neighbors just by being made aware of the need and having the ability to provide some relief,” O’Brien said.

RAKL’s journey exemplifies the profound impact a collective spirit of kindness can have on a community. As they continue their mission, they hope to become more widely recognized, enabling them to assist an even larger number of individuals and families in their time of need.