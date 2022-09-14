Range of Rhythm

From the recently renovated Credit One Stadium, to acoustic guitar gigs and intimate musical venues at local eateries, when it comes to music Daniel Island has something for everyone.

The Credit One Stadium’s 2022 lineup is hitting all the high notes. One of the highlights of this year’s concert schedule was Elton John’s show slated for Sept. 13. It was one of the hottest tickets in town, and prior to the DI News’ press deadline the morning of the event, the show was sold out.

For those who couldn’t score seats, British-born musician Tom Cridland held an event on Daniel Island as part of his American tour playing every city John performs at this year. Cridland crossed the pond to pay homage to John because he said the Grammy Award winner saved his life.

“Elton’s music, listening to it, learning to play, is what helped me conquer addiction to alcohol,” Cridland said. “I nearly killed myself with my partying.”

Cridland has been sober now for nearly five years. “It’s not only Elton’s music that was inspiring, but also the example he himself sets as a ‘teetotal person.’ He still leads the life of a bonafide rock star. The thing putting me off stopping drinking is that I could never have fun again, but in the end John convinced me it would be ok, even at the early age of 27, to give it up completely.”

To listen to Cridland’s music, visit tomcridland.com.

This fall, The Waterfront will continue a series of live acoustic guitar performances on Thursday afternoons. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and food to enjoy music accompanied by a spectacular view of the Wando River. The Daniel Island Property Association Facebook page posts upcoming dates.

Hometown favorite Lauren Hall moved to Daniel Island at age 11 and started her musical career right here. “I played in the stadium for the first time at the DI Holiday Festival back in 2012. As a teenager, I played many farmers market gigs outside of the stadium as well.

One of those farmers market gigs was actually on the day Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss had a show there and we had to stop because they were doing a soundcheck. I used to joke and say that I got to open for Willie that day.”

Hall has been going back and forth to Nashville for a few years to work on her music, but loves coming back home to play and recently performed at VIVA. “Daniel Island fans are definitely loyal and supportive. I have a lot of people who saw me play for the first time on the island and to this day they still follow me.”

Hall said her favorite performance in the area was playing a Folds of Honor event with Lee Brice last fall outside of the DI stadium. “I actually got to sing with him that night, which was crazy and definitely a highlight moment in my music career. I’m very excited to be a part of this year’s Folds of Honor event. I will be playing a private show with Edwin McCain the night before the public show.”

Hall’s show schedule is available at laurenhallmusic.com.

Charleston resident Brittany Opperman enjoys playing locally, especially at New Realm where she performs at least once a month. “I love playing at New Realm because the staff and the patrons are very friendly and it’s just a fun environment to play in.”

The country singer-songwriter said music has always been a part of her life. Opperman recorded her first EP in 2012. While living in Nashville, she released another EP titled “This Small Town” before relocating to the Lowcountry in 2018.

“Daniel Island has proven to be a place where great people come together for a good time,” Opperman said. “I always leave those gigs feeling encouraged by those that I meet. I absolutely love what I do and a huge part of that is getting to connect with people through songs.”

Opperman will be back performing her music at New Realm on Sept. 18. Along with performing around Charleston she’s also working on some new music. Give a listen, at brittanyopperman.com.

Hollyn Bell picked up a guitar when she was only 8 and began writing songs at 12 years old. For the past five years, she has been performing at local open mics including Daniel Island’s Wasabi. She’s performed all over the area to enthusiastic crowds.

“Daniel Island is such a wonderful area of Charleston,” Bell said. “The ‘downtown’ area is so enticing because there’s always something to do – there’s always a reason to go out and experience what Daniel Island has to offer. I love playing here because it means I get to be a part of the commotion for a little while.”

Bell added, “I always update my website with upcoming shows, and you can follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to find out what I’m up to.” For more, visit hollynbelle.com.

Lowcountry artist Val La Durany owns her own painting company and El Gallo on Clements Ferry Road. The busy entrepreneur began getting into music a couple of years ago.

Her unique blend of Latin pop music became a welcome creative outlet.

“It took away all my stress from the two businesses,” La Durany said. “Sharing moments with new people and creating music is a unique feeling I totally enjoy.”

La Durany is looking forward to the future. “It’s the beginning of my career, I have a long way to go. But I will make it, I know me, and God is by my side… It’s my dream to open up for an artist coming to town.”

La Durany’s music is available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, and Claro.

After moving to Daniel Island from Boston, Scott Noonan and his wife Tracey thought it would be fun to form a band. They put out requests on social media to find musicians.

Once locals Kristin Keene, Alan Blunt and Jeff Hoehn were on board, Groove Kitty had their first live performance in October 2021 and have been performing regularly ever since. This summer the group headlined at The Waterfront concerts on DI.

“It’s always great to play in your own backyard. The Waterfront is an absolutely beautiful place to play. Seeing friends and neighbors enjoying themselves and enjoying ‘our island’ is really satisfying,” Tracey Noonan said.

She is excited to see the music scene on DI growing. “From the concerts at Credit One, to the Thursday night guitar series, DI is doing a great job bringing music to us all.”

Groove Kitty will play at the upcoming Daniel Island Waterfront concert on Oct. 29. Check them out on social media @GrooveKittyMusic.

Upcoming concerts include artists: Stevie Nicks (Oct. 19), Lee Brice and Big & Rich (Nov. 5).