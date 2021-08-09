Rash of car break-ins plagues Daniel Island park

One should never leave valuables unattended inside a vehicle under any circumstances. Lately, this advice has become more pertinent, especially in public spaces on Daniel Island.

Since July 31, there have been four separate incidents involving thefts from motor vehicles at Governor’s Park, located at 165 Fairbanks Drive on Daniel Island. All of the thefts took place during the early evening hours. Three of the incidents involved a forcible entry into the vehicle while in the fourth instance a key was left on a tire which allowed the suspect access into the vehicle.

The first incident occurred on July 31 between 6:35 - 8:40 p.m. The victim parked his 2008 Toyota Sienna at Governor’s Park near a visible, central walkway. Within the two-hour timeframe, an individual forced entry into the vehicle by breaking the front passenger-side window. Once inside, the offender stole a handmade shopping bag containing clothing, two thermoses, and some silverware. The items were valued at $300.

Then, on Aug. 7 between 6:45 - 7:45 p.m., an individual forced entry into a 2019 Subaru Forester parked at Governor’s Park, again by breaking the front passenger-side window. The individual removed a drawstring bag containing the victim’s wallet, driver’s license, military card, a debit card, an iPhone, keys, $20, and swimming attire. The debit card was used at the Centre Pointe Walmart store in North Charleston on the same day.

On Aug. 30, a victim parked her 2010 Volvo XC60 at Governor’s Park. At some point between 6-6:57 p.m., an individual used a key that was left on top of the front passenger-side tire to enter the vehicle. Once inside, the individual stole an iPhone 12 along with her driver’s license and debit card which were attached to the iPhone.

The victim’s friend had placed her personal items in the same vehicle and she was missing her vehicle keys as well as her driver’s license and debit card. Activity reported on her debit card showed illegal charges at a Walmart in Mount Pleasant.

The next day, another victim parked her 2019 Honda Passport at Governor’s Park. At some point between 6:50 - 7:45 p.m., the perpetrator forced entry into the vehicle by breaking the front passenger-side window. A purse containing $60, a pair of sunglasses, a credit card, two debit cards, a key fob, a wallet, and other miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim informed police that her debit card had been used at a Walmart in Mount Pleasant.

During the last three incidents, debit or credit cards were stolen and were used or attempted to be used at local Walmarts, primarily to purchase gift cards.

Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz, Team 5 commander for the Charleston Police Department, said, “This pattern is not seen only on Daniel Island but has been documented across the Lowcountry over the past couple of months.”

With the assistance of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, one individual has been arrested. Shortly after the Aug. 31 theft on Daniel Island, an individual attempted to use the stolen bank cards at a Walmart in Mount Pleasant. During the transaction, the card was declined, which alerted the store’s loss prevention department. In turn, Mount Pleasant P.D. were notified. Surveillance video captured the individual using the stolen cards.

“The individual, a 34-year-old resident of North Charleston, South Carolina, was found to be in possession of five debit cards and eight recently purchased gift cards. Also in the subject’s possession was a burglary tool used to break vehicle windows,” Wojslawowicz noted.

The Charleston Police Department plans to collaborate with their colleagues in Mount Pleasant to attempt to identify whether this individual was responsible for the other car break-ins in both jurisdictions as well as to determine whether others are working in collaboration with this individual.

While reviewing the pattern of incidents, Wojslawowicz mentioned that a crime scheme that originated from a group in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, called the “Felony Lane Gang” uses the same modus operandi. Federal authorities are warning about the organization that travels to locations throughout the U.S. to commit vehicle break-ins and fraud sprees.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the organization usually targets female victims who leave their purses, wallets, and valuables in parked cars. “After victims exit their vehicles — often to drop off children, run errands, or visit a gym — Felony Lane Gang members break into the vehicle to steal targeted items. After the theft, conspirators quickly deploy look-alike associates to conduct fraudulent bank or merchant transactions using stolen identification, checks, and credit or debit cards.”

At this stage in the local investigation, it can’t be determined that the individual arrested is connected with the Felony Lane Gang.

To prevent future crimes, Wojslawowicz advised, “It is recommended that individuals not leave valuables inside vehicles. When it is unavoidable to leave valuables inside of a vehicle, it is recommended that you secure those items inside of a locked trunk where they are not observable in plain view of anyone walking around your vehicle. Also, it is never recommended to leave a vehicle key on a tire. This gives the potential thief access to your vehicle.”