Read. Meet. Learn.

No one has a bad memory of the library. It is a place of wonder and discovery for little minds, a place of refuge for young people avoiding peer pressure, and an endless source of educational resources for students. Adults have limitless offerings for education, entertainment, and community engagement.

A Daniel Island Library patron said, “For as far back as I can remember, the library has been one of my ‘happy places.’”

It thrills many adults to see that they continue to have the reading goals programs-compiling parts of a caterpillar, a pile of snowballs, a school of fish – to encourage young readers to read as much as they can handle. The popular show Abbott Elementary devoted an episode to this event.

As an integral part of society, libraries provide a wealth of information and resources to help all citizens gain a better understanding of the world. Printed and digital publications are traditionally thought of as library material, but they are only a part of the offerings now at your disposal. Movies, video games, audio books are all there for anyone with a library card. Magazines, newspapers, databases – all at your disposal. Access to genealogy and rare historical documents can be obtained through the resources desk. And did you know you can take out passes for the South Carolina Aquarium and the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry?

NEW TO THE ISLAND?

Join a group that meets at the library – fishing, world events, knitting, a book club. Have an idea for a new group, talk to Daniel Island Library branch librarian Tim Boyle or any of his staff at our branch. They are dedicated to helping all of us utilize the library to its fullest potential. The Book Club is so popular they are adding a second group.

EARLY READING SKILLS

What do all of these programs have in common – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Reading Is Fundamental, Reading Rainbow and Sesame Street? They are all there to promote early reading skills and a love of lifelong learning.

The benefits are immeasurable – reading improves vocabulary, grammar, language skills. It increases general knowledge and understanding, critical thinking and problem-solving ability. Reading reduces stress by having a calming influence on the mind. Early literacy is a strong predictor of success in school and life. Writing skill is directly tied to reading – the more you read the better writer you will become.

COLLEGE

Does your child want to apply to a top college? Reading is one of the most critical skills a student brings to the table.

A common question by admission officers is to describe your favorite book. You don’t want to be caught tongue tied on that one. College requires reading and understanding large amounts of material as well as writing skills which are honed by – you guessed it – more reading.

Reading teaches empathy – understanding of others feelings, but also cognitive empathy which helps us understand others point of view. It doesn’t make you agree, but it fosters conversation. How refreshing.

Reading multiple newspapers for varying points of view makes you a more thoughtful and credible speaker. The library allows us to peruse a vast trove of varied opinions, writings, places, religions and beliefs.

Pick it up, read a bit, not to your liking, put it back. But just as you would not use a single source for your news, learning and entertainment comes from a variety of sources and viewpoints. Many readers favor a particular genre, but few readers limit themselves to only romance, nonfiction, or sci-fi. Historical fiction, memoir, biography, short stories, all provide some new views of life.

WHAT ABOUT CENSORSHIP?

Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” is a classic book, and a frequent answer on Jeopardy. The protagonist, Guy Montag, turns from a mindless government drone burning books to a book salvaging hero. As author Margaret Finnegan wrote, “You can destroy books. You can defund libraries. You can remove titles from schools… But you can’t stop the stories… They take us out of the cave and into the light.”

Boyle said, “All the more frustrating, for all the talk about ‘pornography in the schools,’ the books they claim to be most concerned about are not in schools or school libraries.”

Boyle said he has not had a book challenged at the Daniel Island branch, though people have asked about the topic. Boyle is adamant about book censorship – he is 100 percent opposed.

Has anyone ever been harmed by reading a book?

I posed this question to several readers and experts and got a resounding “No.”

Libraries are an invaluable resource that deserve our support and protection. Through knowledge, resources and safe haven, they keep our community smart, considerate, resilient, and prosperous.

Becky Bechhold is the Book Review columnist for The Daniel Island News. For more reads, visit beckysbookclub.com.

