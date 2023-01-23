Reading Partners in need of volunteer tutors to boost teaching support

I hope your 2023 is off to a great start. The beginning of the new year often serves as an opportunity to set goals and make meaningful changes in our lives.

There is no better way to start the year off on the right foot than to start making a positive impact on someone's life. With January being National Mentoring Month, it is the perfect time for caring adults to provide support to children in our community.

Reading Partners is searching for an additional 125 volunteers in order to deliver essential literacy tutoring to students who have been referred to Reading Partners by their teachers. Volunteer tutors follow an easy-to-use, evidence-based curriculum and absolutely no teaching experience is necessary.

Reading Partners is a national nonprofit organization helping empower students to succeed in school and beyond by engaging community volunteers to provide proven, one-on-one literacy tutoring.

As our CEO Adeola Whitney said in a national press release we recently issued, “If you knew that spending one hour per week working with a child could help positively impact their reading trajectory, would you do it? At Reading Partners we want to ensure that every student has the opportunity to develop foundational reading skills that will last a lifetime.”

Interested volunteers can sign up for an upcoming orientation by visiting readingpartners.org or by calling 843-860-3915.