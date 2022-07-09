Reading Partners relying on volunteers to serve as tutors

Reading Partners South Carolina, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that all students have the necessary foundational literacy skills to succeed in school and beyond, is gearing up for the new school year and looking for community volunteers to serve as tutors.

This year marks the organization’s 10-year anniversary in South Carolina where it has served 5,368 students with the help of 11,165 community volunteers. The numbers are impressive, but the real success story has been the student academic gains and social/emotional

maturity that have developed as a result of having a consistent, caring community member sharing just an hour a week to make sure that all students in our community have the best odds for success in school and life.

Last year, 89% of K-2 students met or exceeded their primary end of year growth goal. According to Senior Executive Director Kecia Greenho, “The progress has been remarkable. Thanks to the efforts of thousands of community volunteers, we are closing the opportunity gap for students who typically read six months to two and a half years behind grade level when they enter the program.”

This year, the organization will be serving 675 students in 13 schools throughout Charleston and Berkeley counties and needs just more than 800 volunteers to help. According to Director of Community Engagement Christine Messick, “The minimum commitment is just an hour a week. There is no teaching experience required. We offer orientation, training, on-site support and an easy-to-follow curriculum that gets results. It really is easy and we are especially excited to announce that we will be serving Philip Simmons Elementary School, which will be convenient for Daniel Island residents.”

Philip Simmons Principal Michael Huff added, “The partnership between Philip Simmons Elementary and the Reading Partners program is going to have a tremendous impact on student success. It will allow for even more students to receive individualized literacy instruction that will help them reach grade level proficiency at a faster rate. However, the total impact made will be dependent upon the number of volunteers within our community who are able and willing to be trained. It truly takes a village to support our children and I strongly believe that our Philip Simmons community is ready and willing to step up to do so!”

Reading Partners needs community support now more than ever since it is estimated that students have lost an additional seven months to a year’s worth of learning during the pandemic. Tutoring began in September, but the organization will continue to enroll students as long as there is interest from the community.