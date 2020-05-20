Ready to launch

Excitement is building as construction continues, full speed ahead, at the waterfront area located at the end of River Landing Drive. The new Daniel Island Yacht Club will feature two public docks situated on the Wando River, allowing day docking for planned restaurants and retail establishments in the area.

Improvements are being made to the existing dock while a second dock is under construction. The dock phase of the project is on track and should be completed by the end of this summer or early fall, said Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

Each dock has designated functions. According to an article published in The Daniel Island News on Feb. 26, Dock One, the existing dock, is being updated to house the Daniel Island Ferry, water sports equipment, and to be special needs accessible. Residents will be able to rent kayaks, paddleboards, and take sailing lessons.

There will be a covered pier and a nearby restroom facility, benefiting passengers gathering to board the Daniel Island Ferry. Dock Two will be available for members of the boat club and for day docking. Both docks will be open to the public.

The Waterfront Park will get a makeover with enhanced landscaping and lighting, new seating, a hammock garden, play equipment interspersed throughout the park, a community table, and event space.

Lowcountry Marina Holdings will manage the Daniel Island Yacht Club and docks. The firm also oversees operation of the Daniel Island Marina, located off of Clements Ferry Road at 669 Marina Drive. The marina offers membership-based boat storage with 425 dry slips and 54 wet slips, along with a launching service. Fuel and ice are available.

Currently on the island, there are two privately owned docks available to residents for an annual membership fee. The Beresford Creek Street boat landing is available to residents of the Daniel Island Community Association. The Ralston Creek boat landing is located in Great Oak Park and is available to residents of the Daniel Island

Park Association. To learn about membership, go online to danielisland.com/community/places-spaces/boat-landings

PUBLIC BOATS RAMPS

The following public ramps offer nearby water access to launch a boat.