Ready, Set, Shop!

Computers, clothes, and school supplies are among a variety of items customers can purchase free of sales tax during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour sales tax holiday from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the tax holiday.

“In these difficult times, ‘Tax Free Weekend’ is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it’s a time to support our South Carolina businesses,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell in a statement. “Don’t forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer’s website.”

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax free during the sales tax holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

In 2019, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday.