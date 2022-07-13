Reconstruction Era National Historic Park network expands in SC and beyond

Reconstruction Era National Historical Park is located in and around Beaufort, South Carolina. It was first established as Reconstruction Era National Monument in 2017, and redesignated a national historical park in 2019. It consists of four sites in the area: Darrah Hall, the Brick Baptist Church, Camp Saxton Site, and The Old Beaufort Firehouse (the park’s vistor’s center).

The National Park Service recently added five new sites to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, four in South Carolina, one in Washington, D.C. This national network connects sites across the country that provide education, interpretation and research related to the period of Reconstruction. The Reconstruction Era (1861-1900) includes stories of freedom, education and self-determination.

Community sites newly added to the network are highlighter below.

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site

Located in Aiken County, this site interprets the lives of the Black and White families who shaped the cultural history and landscape of this plantation from1855 through Reconstruction and up to 1975. Educational programs guide the public through the extant slave quarters and mansion on site, home to South Carolina governor James Henry Hammond in 1859.

Randolph Cemetery

Located in Columbia, the Randolph Cemetery is an African American cemetery listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its concentration of Black community leader burials, including many Reconstruction Era African American Senators and Congressmen.

Established in 1872, it is named in honor of African American Senator Benjamin Franklin Randolph, who was assassinated in 1868 for his promotion of voting rights, public education and integrated schools while on the campaign trail for the Republican party.

The town of Lincolnville

Lincolnville, located in Charleston County, is a freedmen’s town founded in 1867 by seven African American men who purchased 620 acres to create a community of homes, churches, and schools for African American people, primarily of Gullah Geechee heritage, who had migrated from the Sea Islands. Descendants of the original settlers still thrive here today amongst original structures, cemeteries and live oak trees, actively preserving their rich Gullah Geechee heritage and celebrating their ancestors’ ability to overcome adversity during Reconstruction to found Lincolnville.

The Schofield Normal and Industrial School

Located in Aiken, the school was founded in 1871 to educate freed slaves by Martha Schofield, a Pennsylvania Quaker. A center for Black education in South Carolina, it trained teachers who taught throughout the rural areas of the state, served as a public high school for Black students during segregation and is now a public middle school. The original bell tower on the Sumter Street campus still stands and is accompanied by a historical marker.

The DC Legacy Project: Barry Farm-Hillsdale

The project, located in southeast Washington, D.C., is transforming five historically landmarked buildings at Barry Farm Dwellings into a commemoration of the history of the land from its founding as a Freedmen’s town in 1868 by the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands through to its time as a segregated public housing complex. Interpretive programs are planned to tell the story of the Black landowning community that formed during Reconstruction. This site is not open to the public.

The Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, managed by Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, includes sites and programs that are affiliated with the Reconstruction Era, but not necessarily managed by the National Park Service. This network is nationwide and works to provide opportunities for visitors to connect to the stories of Reconstruction.

For more information about the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network, visit bit.ly/3yUebcX.

For more information about Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, visit nps.gov/reer or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/ReconstructionNPS.