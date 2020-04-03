Recreation: Coming down the pipeline on Clements Ferry Road

Clements Ferry Road is exploding with growth. Recently, the area welcomed new housing developments, grocery stores, restaurants, churches, schools, and businesses. New families are moving in, but many residents have commented that public recreation facilities are lacking.

Heather Schlobohm, a fifth-year resident of Nelliefield Plantation, said, “We have to travel to Daniel Island to use one of those parks or to Park West Recreational Fields or to Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant. There is nothing on Clements Ferry. We are a growing community and really need a public park!”

Other nearby residents suggested that a fishing pier and kayak launch or a YMCA would be valuable enhancements to the area.

Coming Soon to the Corridor:

Berkeley County has plans for a 10-foot wide, multi-use path (linear park) for Clements Ferry Road. It will be separated from the travel lanes and will include ADA compliant ramps at street crossings. According to Jenna-Ley Jamison, community relations manager at the county supervisor’s office, the project is part of Berkeley County’s One-Cent Sales Tax Program. The estimated construction cost is $3.5 million. The path will provide alternative transportation for 3.825 miles along Clements Ferry Road (SC-33) and Jack Primus Road (SC-119) to I-526. Construction is planned for September 2020.

When asked about emerging plans for recreation in developing Cainhoy Plantation, Jacob Lindsey, City of Charleston director of planning, preservation and sustainability, stated, “I do know that we have plans to provide recreation there, but I would also say that not unlike the way that Daniel Island was developed, we would work with our partners in the development community as they build out the project to help realize the total amount of green space.” He further explained that Daniel Island has set the precedent for Cainhoy “in terms of how it developed and how well it serves the people who live there, so it’s a partnership with the developer.”

Nelliefield Plantation, a development with 308 home sites, began with its first construction in 2006. The community plans to open its park this May. The park will serve as a gathering area for residents of Nelliefield for recreation. Lisa Kerns, POA president, said, “We will have an open field that can be utilized for flag football or soccer and picnics. We will have a beautiful covered pavilion with bathrooms to host meetings and community events as well as birthday parties. We will have a large fire pit area with a large kettle for events such as our Nelliefield Night of Lights and future events.” The property will also provide swings and playground fixtures for children from 18 months to 16 years old.

The second phase of the park construction will include trails that allow connectivity to the Point Hope community, where residents will be able to link to schools and shops via bike, foot, or golf cart, without having to use Clements Ferry Road. Kerns also has hopes of adding an outdoor kitchen feature with grills. Nelliefield Park has been funded by the neighborhood homeowners association and is limited to Nelliefield Plantation homeowner and guest use.

Additionally, the Point Hope development within the Cainhoy Plantation tract has trails and a network of parks in the works.

Activities Near Clements Ferry Road and Highway 41:

Cainhoy Athletic Soccer Club

The club is a nonprofit that provides organized soccer programs for area youth. The programs are divided by age groups: Micro Academy for ages 4-8 is a relaxed developmental program; Junior Academy provides competitive opportunities for ages 7-12; and the Premier program provides competitive play for advanced players ages 12 and up. Games and practices are held on soccer fields around Mount Pleasant. Visit cainhoyathletic.com.

Gymnastics Academy of Charleston

The 16,000-square-foot facility provides a great space for gymnasts of all ages and abilities with a range of equipment including trampolines, beams, bars, ropes, a Ninja course and two in-ground foam training pits. Gymnastics Academy of Charleston (GAC) offers recreational and competitive gymnastics, tumbling, preschool programs, homeschool classes, after school programs, and summer camps for girls and boys in a supportive, entertaining atmosphere. They also host birthday parties and parents night out events. Located at 2029 Wambaw Creek.

Rock Solid Gymnastics

Dedicated to teaching gymnastics to students of all ages in a safe and encouraging environment, Rock Solid offers preschool classes, girls and boys gymnastics, tumbling, homeschool classes, and summer camps. Located at 450 Deanna Lane.

Japan Karate Institute Clements Ferry

The sister dojo to Japan Karate Institute Daniel Island, Japan Karate Institute Clements Ferry offers traditional Wado Ryu Karate to students age 3 through adult. Programs include little ninjas, youth karate, family karate, transported after-school karate, and summer camps. Located at 454 Deanna Lane, Suite C.

CrossFit Charleston

Offers workouts and coaches in a physical fitness center. Nutritional and corporate wellness programs available. Located at 450 Deanna Lane, Suite B2.

Tuxbury Horse Trail in the Francis Marion National Forest

Dispersed camping is allowed with a permit here, and the 14-mile loop trail features a wide array of habitat including mature longleaf pines, hardwoods, warblers, and woodpeckers. Biking, hiking, camping, and horseback riding also are permitted. The trailhead is located off of Highway 41.

Halfway Creek Trail Camp

A limited number of free campsites are available at this primitive campground near the Palmetto Trail in the Francis Marion National Forest. Activities include unpaved biking, hiking, tent camping, and wildlife viewing. Dogs permitted. Located on Halfway Creek Road in Huger.

Shipyard Park

Located at 2383 Highway 41 (just over the Wando Bridge from Cainhoy in Mount Pleasant), Shipyard Park is the Southeast’s only waterfront baseball complex. The park features a 20-acre facility surrounded by the Wando River, including three youth-size fields and two collegiate-size fields. There are riverfront walking paths with pavilions throughout the park, a nautical themed playground for children, a state-of-the-art indoor training facility, as well as press boxes, scoreboards, field surfaces, covered stands, and concessions.