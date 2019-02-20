Recreational path connecting Thomas Island and Daniel Island still in the works

It’s stalled, but it’s not at a dead end. The saga of the recreational biker/pedestrian path connecting Thomas Island with Daniel Island is still slowly charging along. The undertaking has hit several snags since planning began about nine years ago, but according to City of Charleston Director of Parks Jason Kronsberg, once evaluation of the bridge over Nowell Creek is done, the city can “determine a way forward with the project.”

The St. Thomas Island Drive bridge over the small body of water has been the recent reason for the hold up on the path’s construction. Ironically, the support from both Berkeley County and the City of Charleston has led to a complicated list of requirements.

“Because of the multiple funding sources, we are required to follow the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Local Public Agency [LPA] process, which is a multi-layer, multi-step process,” said Kronsberg.

The LPA’s procedure is a 21-step process that sees a project through construction, but at the moment, that phase is not in sight.

“In 2018, we got consultants on board through the selection process,” explained Kronsberg. “We started our project contract in 2018, around the month of August. The engineers looked at the project and based on their early assumptions, the cost to build a stand-alone bridge beside the existing bridge was going to be so high that they recommended evaluating the existing bridge over the creek to determine its life cycle.”

Kronsberg said that the bridge evaluation should be complete in “a couple months.”

County Councilman Josh Whitley said that Berkeley County has already funded their portion of the path. The county did not respond to inquiries for the total dollar amount spent.

Avid cyclist and Daniel Island resident Lynne Flood stated that, while she isn’t familiar with the path, she and her husband think that a new bike trail would benefit the island.

“We’re always looking for new areas to explore,” she said. “We’ve been cycling on the island proper for many years and you see the same things over and over again.”

The recreational path has been a topic since 2010, when Tim Callanan, acting then as County Councilman, publicly discussed the idea. His concept was to connect neighborhoods with a safe bike and pedestrian access route. One year later, the City of Charleston and Berkeley County announced that they would combine their efforts to construct the path through federally funded enhancement grants. At the time, the project’s estimated cost was $500,000. A free-standing pedestrian and bike bridge that would run parallel to the existing bridge that connects Daniel and Thomas Islands was predicted to cost $210,000.

In 2013, planners anticipated a 2015 completion date, but the project stalled yet again when the city and county learned that a portion of the right-of-way adjacent to marshlands was not wide enough to build a path on. The marshland would have to be filled to complete the project. City Councilman Gary White stated that this changed the scope and funding of the project.

Daniel Island residents heard in a 2018 message from Kronsberg that the project was approved and funded, but that planning and permitting would delay construction.

This year, at the Feb. 5 Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting, Councilman Gary White updated citizens on the status of the path, announcing that the LPA process had officially concluded.

“The consultants that we hired— we asked them to also look at the feasibility of it,” White stated. “And they came back and said, ultimately, from a cost perspective, it would probably be more prudent for the city to consider replacing Nowell Creek Bridge.”