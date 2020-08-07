Red light, green light

After a two-year wait, the new traffic signal will be going in at Fairchild Street and Island Park Drive as the second phase of the Daniel Island stoplight project gets underway in the next two weeks.

The project includes the installation of traffic light poles with mast, pedestrian poles and traffic cabinet. At the intersection, the concrete sidewalk will be rebuilt to include ADA ramps.

The traffic light will replace the crosswalk warning lights currently in place that were the first stage of the project announced in July 2018. The solar-powered, flashing lights were funded by donations from local businesses, reported The Daniel Island News.

“That will help make sure that we’ve got something happening in that area, while we wait for phase two to be completed,” said former City of Charleston Councilman Gary White at the time.

The continued development of the Town Center, along with the Central Island Park apartment community and other residential developments, added to the number of pedestrians crossing at the corner.

Pedestrians and drivers are cautioned to watch for construction delays at the intersection and along Island Park Drive beginning in the next two weeks.

