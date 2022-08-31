REDUCE. REUSE. RECYCLE.

Imagine hundreds of pounds of trash. Now imagine it in your living room.

Such is life for the plethora of animals, birds, sea turtles, dolphins and other creatures that have to navigate around refuse left behind by humans in the delicate coastal ecosystem they call home.

But soon their world will get a bit cleaner – thanks to an army of volunteers who will gather across the state in the coming weeks, including on the Daniel Island waterfront, to help clean up garbage from beaches, riverfronts and inland areas.

The 33rd annual Beach/River Sweep has been happening the third weekend of September nearly every year since 1988. And in that time, more than 154,000 South Carolinians have collected over 1,200 tons of trash. Led by the Sea Grant Consortium and SCDNR, it’s the largest one-day volunteer waterway cleanup event in the Palmetto State.

“It’s extremely important for coastal South Carolina and the entire state,” said Susan Ferris Hill, Coastal Coordinator, Beach Sweep/River Sweep, S.C. Sea Grant Consortium. “... If we didn’t organize the Sweep each year, much of the trash could still be on our beaches and in our marshes, creeks and rivers, which are ecologically important habitats, as well as economically important areas in terms of recreation and tourism.”

In 2021, at the event on Daniel Island, organized and led by island resident Andrea Kelly, some 175 pounds of garbage was cleared from marshlands and coastal areas and hauled away.

“It’s hugely impactful,” said Kelly, of the group’s efforts. “Take 100 pounds of trash and dump it in your bedroom. Let me know how you feel about that… That is the backyard of otters and dolphins and shorebirds and it’s their bedroom, it’s their living room, it’s their happy place, and it’s majorly impactful on that level.”

The 2022 Daniel Island Beach/River Sweep is set to launch from the Daniel Island Recreation Center at Governor’s Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 (a different date than the state events due to the Heroes Run on Daniel Island on Sept. 17). Kelly is hoping to have scores of volunteers of all ages on hand to take part.

“I’ve worked with Andrea for quite some time and she has all of the characteristics of being a great site captain and team leader,” Ferris Hill noted. “Andrea is passionate, energetic, resourceful and truly cares about the Daniel Island community! She has grown the local cleanup effort tremendously over the years. In fact, this year she is expecting over 180 volunteers, which is awesome!”

Pre-registration is not required for the Daniel Island event and those interested in helping need only to show up – ready to dig in. Volunteers will spread out to marsh and shoreline areas to conduct the clean-up.

“We create the mess, collectively, and especially here on the coast, there is such an abundant ecosystem that is so reliant on having as pristine an environment as possible,” Kelly added. “And when we go out and we boat and accidentally our plastic bottle flies out, or accidentally our Styrofoam ‘to go’ container flies out, oftentimes people don’t turn around. They think it’s not a big deal, but it is a big deal.”

Wildlife can become entangled in debris, she said, or ingest something that is harmful to them.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility because the life that depends on this ecosystem cannot clean it up, and they did not make the mess,” Kelly continued. “If you want to enjoy this ecosystem that we have, and we’re so lucky to have it…it really is our responsibility to take care of it. You shouldn’t enjoy it if you’re not going to take care of it.”

“Keeping our coast, and our state, clean is incredibly important for the creatures and people who call South Carolina home, as well as visitors,” Ferris Hill added. “… The old mantra, ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ has never been more important.”

The Saint Clare of Assisi parish based on Daniel Island has been a big supporter of the Daniel Island Beach/River Sweep in recent years. In 2021, 65 volunteers from the church joined the effort, from grade school students to grandparents, and they hope to surpass that number this year.

“The River Sweep is an opportunity to be a blessing in our immediate neighborhood of Daniel Island,” said TJ Cofield, Saint Clare’s director of child formation. “And we believe God calls us to love and serve our brothers and sisters in our neighborhood, our city, our country, and in all the world. Also, one of the main themes of Catholic Social Teaching is caring for God’s creation, so the River Sweep gives our parishioners an opportunity to do just that – take care of God’s creation and do our little bit to protect the Earth’s environment.”

Kelly is always amazed at what volunteers collect during the annual event. In the past, they have gathered up old tires, coolers, and even rolls of discarded carpet. While she has noticed a reduction in the number of plastic bags in waterways and marshes, due largely to recent legislation banning them, there has been an uptick in construction debris. Statewide, a number of unusual items have been recorded in trash tallies.

“Volunteers have found a lot of strange items – strange because they shouldn’t be dumped in the environment in the first place,” Ferris Hill added. “Fifty-five gallon drums, broken TV sets, tires, everything including the kitchen sink! But the most unusual item found was a very old, small encrusted pistol, called a ‘poker player’ that I took to the Charleston Museum to have identified.”

For more information on the Daniel Island Beach/River Sweep on Oct. 1, email Kelly at atkgeneral@gmail.com or visit the Sea Grant Consortium scseagrant.org/bsrs/.

WANT TO GO?

Daniel Island Recreation Center 160 Fairbanks Drive, Daniel Island Saturday, Oct. 1 9 a.m. Come help clean up our marshes and coastline! All are welcome. Meet at the tent outside the Daniel Island Recreation Center at Governor's Park. Bring water, bug spray, sunscreen, a trash picker and gloves (if possible). A hat, closed-toe shoes/lace up marsh boots, long-sleeved shirts and long pants are also recommended. Donuts, drinks and other supplies will be provided. For more information, contact Site Captain Andrea (An) True Kelly at 919-943-5023 or atkgeneral@gmail.com