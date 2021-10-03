Reef restoration

The Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club went to the Department of Natural Resources Fort Johnson Campus on James Island to help with an oyster restoration project. The group helped construct manufactured wire reefs to be placed in various areas around Charleston.

“As a result of our efforts and our time volunteering, the club is going to get to choose where some of the reefs are placed around the Daniel Island waters,” said Cole Donley, a member of the organization.

The group requested the use of Manufactured Wire Reefs, in-lieu of oyster bags, during the 2021 reef building season, Donley said. “These reefs are made of galvanized wire and filled with a veneer of recycled oyster shell. This method will prevent volunteers, and staff, from having to work in close proximity through the creation and deployment of oyster bags. This reef method can be constructed and deployed in a socially distant manor, but still engage recreational fishers in the reef preparation and construction process.”

The faux reefs will be installed in local waterways later in the summer.