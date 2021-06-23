Daniel Island resident James Ray may have netted the top prize at Saturday’s 10th annual Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament with an 18.75-inch largemouth bass, but the real “catch” of the day just might be the surprise award bestowed on the event’s founder, Fred Danziger.

In a special announcement, Jane Baker, president of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, proclaimed the beloved Smythe Lake event would be renamed The Danziger Cup in honor of Danziger’s steadfast service and commitment to the event over the past decade.

“One of the things that makes Daniel Island such a special place to call home is a sense of tradition that has been created with so many of our beloved special events,” Baker told the crowd gathered. “The Kids Fishing Tournament was created 10 years ago by Fred Danziger and other Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club friends. Through tireless volunteer hours of planning and fundraising and coordinating, Fred and his entire family have made this wonderful event an annual tradition, a rite of passage for so many Daniel Island kids. Residents who give back are the spine of this community.”

Baker also cited Danziger’s work in creating two other successful island events – the Intergenerational Forum and the Daniel Island Chanukah Festival – while recognizing his efforts to continually find ways “to make Daniel Island better.” She then presented the honoree with the official Danziger Cup, a silver trophy that had already been inscribed with the names of each of the previous winners of the event. James Ray will have his name added for the 2021 tournament and the trophy will be put on display at the Daniel Island POA office.

“This commemorates the past winners and honors Fred for his leadership and devotion to our Daniel Island community,” added Baker, before the crowd broke out in applause.

Danziger, visibly moved by the gesture, later told The Daniel Island News how much the honor meant to him.

“You don't always realize how many people appreciate what you do until something like this happens,” he said. “That is so special to me and I am on such a high from it. It's just amazing that the Daniel Island community feels the event is meaningful and that the kids look forward to it with excitement. It’s a beautiful experience for me to watch the kids’ faces, and the family bonding. Years ago, I gave great thought as to my purpose in life. I came away with this — it is to expand my sphere of influence for good and serve causes greater than myself. I believe that the kids fishing tournament meets that purpose."

"For me to receive an award like this is just beyond words,” continued Danziger. “It is so much appreciated and makes me feel good that all the effort, with all the other people that help me, is recognized. Because I could not do this alone!"

This year’s tournament, hosted by the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club (DIIFC) and presented by Scout Boats, drew close to 100 participants in its return, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shores of Smythe Lake were full of anglers of all ages as families and friends gathered to take part in the pre-Father’s Day celebration. Among them was DIIFC President Trent Gustafson and his daughter, Isla, who came away with a champion award in the panfish category (ages 4-9 division) for her 7.5 inch catch.

“This is awesome!” said Trent, when asked what it’s like to see the event in all its glory once again. “The biggest thing is so many people behind the scenes put this together ... I think for them, and for me, when it all comes together — kids are happy and we have good weather — it's awesome. A perfect time with Father's Day weekend!”

The Ray family agreed, with several in the multi-generational clan throwing poles in the water throughout the event. James Ray won the champion award in the largemouth bass category (ages 10-15 division) and was named the overall grand champion for the longest fish. For winning the top prize, James will get to take a half day fishing trip for two people with Capt. Greg Peralta.

“It's fun!” noted James, about participating in the event. “The best part is fishing and being with family.”

“It's all family fun on Father’s Day weekend,” added James’ mother, Catherine Ray. “And there’s no better way to start your weekend off than fishing. And this is why we love Daniel Island! Why not get involved in these events? We appreciate it. Being out here, in our neighborhood, and being with our friends and our community, it's kind of awesome. You can't beat it.”

First time participant Floyd Dvergsten of Clemson, South Carolina, also gave the event high marks.

“We're just visiting,” he said. “I thought it was fun! It was really neat and well put on.”

For Danziger, knowing folks enjoyed themselves is the best reward.

“It's never about the fish, it's about the fishing,” he said. “It's about family time together, without electronic devices, things of that nature. It's become an event that people actually look forward to.”

But it’s also an event that gives back. This year, the $10,000 in tournament proceeds were split between two nonprofits – the Lowcountry Food Bank and Charleston Waterkeepers.

“It has been a very challenging year for many, many people and your support means more than you know to people who are still struggling with food insecurity in our community,” noted Lowcountry Food Bank representative Brenda Shaw, as she spoke to those gathered at the check presentation.

“Thank you all for your support,” added Andrew Wunderley of Charleston Waterkeepers. “I can't think of any better way to teach conservation than taking kids fishing! When you learn about fishing, when you spend time doing it, it really tells you why what we have here in the Charleston area is so special and why it needs to be preserved for future generations.”

For more information on the Daniel Island Kids Fishing Tournament, now known as The Danziger Cup, visit online at danielislandinshorefishing.com.

