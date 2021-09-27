Tomorrow, September 28 is National Voter Registration Day.

The South Carolina State Election Commission, along with election officials across the country, have been celebrating National Voter Registration Month throughout September. During the month, state and local election officials have encouraged South Carolinians to register to vote and update their address.

If you haven’t already, take the opportunity to register to vote tomorrow as part of National Voter Registration Day. If you want to vote in one of the 200 local elections being held in South Carolina on Municipal Election Day (November 2), the deadline to register is October 3. Now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote.

Registering to vote has never been easier:

If you are already registered, take two minutes to make sure your voter registration is current:

Visit scVOTES.gov to check your voter registration record.

If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

If you've moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to Election Day to help ensure a smoother voting process.

Update your voter registration information at scVOTES.gov.

State and local election officials are your trusted sources for election information. For more on voter registration and elections, visit scVOTES.gov.

Visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org to learn more about the nationwide effort to register voters.