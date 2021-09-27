Home / News / Register to Vote

Register to Vote

Mon, 09/27/2021 - 9:33am admin
You must register to vote by October 3 to vote on Municipal Election Day
By: 
Staff Report

Tomorrow, September 28 is National Voter Registration Day.

The South Carolina State Election Commission, along with election officials across the country, have been celebrating National Voter Registration Month throughout September. During the month, state and local election officials have encouraged South Carolinians to register to vote and update their address. 

If you haven’t already, take the opportunity to register to vote tomorrow as part of National Voter Registration Day. If you want to vote in one of the 200 local elections being held in South Carolina on Municipal Election Day (November 2), the deadline to register is October 3. Now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote. 

Registering to vote has never been easier:

If you are already registered, take two minutes to make sure your voter registration is current:

State and local election officials are your trusted sources for election information. For more on voter registration and elections, visit scVOTES.gov

Visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org to learn more about the nationwide effort to register voters.

