Rehabilitated Kemp’s ridley sea turtles released into Atlantic Ocean

During the early hours of the morning on April 5, the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center team transported 10 rehabilitated Kemp’s ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys kempii) to Little Talbot Island State Park near Jacksonville, Florida. The warm Florida waters served as the ideal release point for these turtles, as the waters off the South Carolina coast are too chilly this time of year.

Of these 10 patients, five were treated for cold-stunning conditions: Ana, Kristoff, Sven, Hans and Bruni. Alongside the cold-stunned patients were an additional five sea turtles all treated for hook-and-line complications: Sodalite, Gravel, Aventurine, Amethyst and Turquoise.

It was a day of looming storms throughout the region, and despite the high tide and choppy waters, the skies remained clear for the release of these incredible animals back into their natural habitat. A small group of beachgoers, drawn to the large red Care Center van, gathered to watch the sea turtle biologists during this momentous occasion.

This first release of the season also marks the largest number of patients that the Sea Turtle Care Center has released at one time. As of this announcement, the Sea Turtle Care Center has released 348 patients since its opening.

About the Sea Turtles:

Cold Stun Admissions

In November of 2021, an influx of sea turtles were stranded along the beaches in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, due to cold stunning. They were transported to the New England Aquarium, where they received fluids, vitamins and antibiotics. After a few days at the New England Aquarium, Turtles Fly Too pilot Ed Filangeri and co-pilot Glenn Knoblach picked up more than 40 sea turtles and flew them to rehabilitation facilities throughout the southeast, including the South Carolina Aquarium.

Ana: Overall, Ana was in good shape upon admittance. The most severe of their symptoms was that their body temperature was in the lower 60 degrees. The ideal body temperature for a sea turtle should be in the range of 75 to 85 degrees.

Kristoff: In addition to a body temperature in the lower 60 degrees Fahrenheit, Kristoff had a few frost-bitten areas on their beak and flippers caused by exposure to cold air temperatures on the beach.

Sven: Despite a low body temperature, they thankfully had a normal heart rate upon admittance. After the initial diagnosis, Sven was left to rest comfortably in a foam-padded bin to slowly increase their body temperature. Then he was able to move to a tank, where he slowly but surely regained their strength.

Hans: Overall, Hans was in good shape upon admittance. After resting in a foam-padded bin to help increase his body temperature, he was also moved to a tank.

Bruni: After a similar story of recovering from low body temperatures, Bruni was observed exhibiting an interesting floating behavior. It was determined that his floating was likely a form of comfort, a common behavior in young sea turtles. An animal-safe cube was placed into his tank to encourage exploration and comfort in deeper water levels.

About the Sea Turtles:

Hook and Line Admissions

Sodalite: Sodalite was hooked by a fisher in the surf on Huntington Beach State Park. After a few attempts, the Care Center team was able to manipulate the hook enough to remove it without surgery. Following the hook removal, the team was surprised to find several pieces of marine debris and plastics that were passed after admit, evidence that Sodalite had ingested these items in the wild.

Gravel: Gravel was hooked by a fisher at the Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier. The small circle hook was stuck in their beak, and the angle of the hook made it difficult to remove onsite. The size of the hook added to the difficulty, but resident veterinarian Dr. Lauren Michaels was able to complete the removal quickly and with no sedation.

Aventurine: Aventurine was hooked by a fisher in the evening at Seabrook Island. The hook was deep in his throat, and was so large it was unsure that removal through the mouth would be the best option. Thankfully, it was removed successfully and he was monitored for the standard 24 hours, alternating between being on a ventilator and staff manually breathing for him.

Amethyst: Amethyst was caught on hook-and-line in Shem Creek. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources transporter called to tell the Sea Turtle Care Center that there was a visible fishing line, which makes hook removal much easier as it allows the vet team to trace the line to the hook. That same night, Dr. Michaels was able to remove the hook without surgery.

Turquoise: Turquoise was hooked late at night by a fisher on the Marine Corps Air Station Base in Beaufort. Turquoise was a very small turtle on admit, and though he was in good body condition, the hook or the fishing line could not be seen which meant the turtle probably swallowed the hook. Sure enough, there was a very large wide-gap hook almost in the stomach.