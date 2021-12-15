Relief Fund Established for Victims of Kentucky Tornado that Destroyed Candle Factory Owned by DI Family

Of the 30 tornadoes that tore across six states through the Southeast and Midwest late Friday, Dec. 10, one hit close to home for a Daniel Island family that owns a candle factory in the heart of Mayfield, Kentucky — the epicenter of one of the hardest hit areas from the deadly string of storms.

The Propes family, owners of a granite and flooring company in Charleston, also own Mayfield Consumer Products, the candle factory that now sits in a heap of rubble with several staff members dead and several more still unaccounted for in the tornado’s wreckage.

As of Sunday evening, company officials confirmed that of the more than 100 employees who worked the second shift that night, 90 were recovered while eight people were killed and eight are missing, according to the Associated Press.

An emergency relief fund has been established to assist employees and their families. One-hundred percent of the donations will be given to victim relief. To make a contribution, visit mcpkentucky.com/.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that 74 people were confirmed dead in the state.