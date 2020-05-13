Remaining Berkeley County government offices reopening May 20

Berkeley County government buildings will reopen to the public on May 20.

The Voters Registration and Elections Office opened to the public May 11 for absentee voting for the June 9 primary.

Courts will follow a different schedule.

There will be special social distancing guidelines in place and several departments will now have Plexiglas to serve as a barrier between employees and the public. In an effort to provide a safe environment, the public is encouraged to use personal protective equipment as well as practice social distancing as much as possible while visiting county offices.

Until the reopening, county departments will continue to offer services to the public by telephone, email, and drop boxes.

The following departments will reopen to the public on May 20.

• Berkeley Animal Center

• Administration Building

• Berkeley County libraries

• Roads and Bridges

• Coroner’s Office

• Berkeley Airport

• Mosquito Abatement

• Veterans Affairs

• Berkeley County Water & Sanitation

The County Courthouse, Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court, Bond Court, and Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will open on adjusted schedules.

For a full list of current county operations, please visit berkeleycountysc.gov/covid19

Cypress Gardens will reopen to the public on May 26. Park restrictions will be in place to reflect federal and state guidelines. For weddings and special events, please contact the park directly.