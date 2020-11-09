Remembering 9/11 and supporting first responders and fallen heroes

Nineteen years ago today, our nation experienced the tragedy of 9/11/2001. Out of that tragedy and the death of 1st Lt. Travis Manion, USMC, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of his patrol in 2007, emerged the Travis Manion Foundation and the 9/11 Heroes Run. The 9/11 Heroes Run is held each year in over 90 communities across the country, including in Charleston and on Daniel Island, to remember and support first responders and military from 9/11 and each day since.

This year, as our country finds itself facing another series of unprecedented challenges, the 9/11 Heroes run is being held virtually. Watch the virtual opening ceremony here and be inspired as we come together to support and honor our fallen heroes. And, please take a moment this weekend to go to the “Field of The Fallen” at Simmons Park on Daniel Island, near the fire station, to remember the fallen.

And, read about one local firefighters 100-mile fundraising trek to raise funds to support local veterans and first responders and families of fallen heroes

Local Firefighter, Raising Funds for 100-Mile Trek, Secures $1,000 Donation Offer

Local firefighter and Summerville resident Dave Moore—who is planning to trek 100 miles across the Lowcountry to honor and raise money for U.S. veterans, local first responders and families of fallen heroes—has secured a generous $1,000 donation deal. However, Moore said the $1,000 donation is contingent on community support, and in order to obtain the charitable contribution, his event campaign must first reach its $2,500 fundraising goal. Until then, Moore is keeping the donor’s identity anonymous. See Moore’s fundraising page here.

This month, Moore is planning to walk/run around the Lowcountry for the anniversary of 9/11, simultaneously raising money for the 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC. In turn, the 9/11 Heroes Run will donate fundraising proceeds to Lincolnville Fire Department for the purchase of new gear, as well as back to the Travis Manion Foundation. To help him meet his goal, Moore is seeking the community’s support, calling on fellow first responders and civilians to not only donate to his online fundraiser but also participate in the trek alongside him.

Moore’s journey will started today, September 11 at at Laurel Hill County Park. He will walk/run continuously across the Lowcountry, in full turnout gear, until completing the mileage. Moore said his goal is to finish in 36 hours but will allow himself up to 48 hours. Moore will keep walking/running around-the-clock, stopping periodically for necessary water and rest breaks.

The 100-mile event will coincide with the 9th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 9/11 Heroes Run will be virtual, allowing registered participants to run, walk, or ruck a 5K route at their own convenience and choice location. Those interested in joining Moore can do so free of charge, or can register for the official Virtual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC and receive a participant t-shirt and race swag. Registered 5K participants are encouraged to do their virtual run/walk between September 11 and September 20, 2020, but registration will remain open until November 1.

The 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC raises money for local first responders, as well as its umbrella 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Travis Manion Foundation. This year will mark the 9th year the local race has occurred, which is typically held on Daniel Island each September. The inaugural 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston in 2012 had 259 participants and donated $5,800 to local first responder organizations. Since then, support for the race has significantly grown. In 2019, the event witnessed more than 1,300 participants and donated $24,000 to local first responder agencies, for the purchase of additional life-saving equipment.

“The (Travis Manion) Foundation is committed to honoring our nation's fallen heroes and strengthening the character of our nation's youth,” Moore said. “Your donation will help Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) - a military support organization that empowers our nation's veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. …This a great foundation, and they need our help this year to raise the needed money for their charities.”

Moore is a seasoned firefighter currently employed with Dorchester County Fire-Rescue. Over the years, he has routinely completed high-mileage run, walk and ruck challenges. He said the motive behind his recent personal and patriotic challenge is simple: “to honor all of those heroes that can't (participate).”

“I have been wanting to try this (100-mile trek) for a few years. It just seems right to try it now. This will be, by far my longest distance in (turnout) gear,” Moore said.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety. Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC—famous for losing almost all their men on 9/11—and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.

“During this time of unprecedented division in our country, I am inspired to see so many communities across the country and around the world put their differences aside to unite in honor of all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001.” said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. “We challenge all Americans to join us in ensuring our future generations never forget the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”

To register for the 9th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC, visit 911heroesrun.org/charleston . Also, be sure to follow 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC on Facebook and Twitter .

About the Travis Manion Foundation:

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation’s heroes lives on in the next generation.

The story of 1st Lt. Travis Manion and his Naval Academy brother Lt. (SEAL) Brendan Looney have been publicized in the book Brothers Forever, and additional information about the Foundation can be found at www.travismanion.org.