Remotely occupied

“Back to work” isn’t the proper idiom to use in this scenario because Daniel Island’s two largest employers have been supplying the demands ever since COVID-19 entered the workplace. But instead of further making it a problem, Blackbaud and Benefitfocus made it part of the solution.

Under an abundance of caution in March 2020, local and global companies alike asked their employees to not return to the office and work from home instead. Blackbaud and Benefitfocus were no exception to the global health pandemic that has ravaged the world’s health care and the economy for nearly the past year and a half.

However, both companies did experience positive outcomes in terms of production and innovation, even while much of their workforce operated remotely. Each organization found a way to take advantage of a disadvantage by evolving their workplace strategy over time.

BLACKBAUD

When COVID began its rampage in the Lowcountry and Blackbaud shuttered its headquarters and sent employees to work remotely, the business outlook may have appeared rather bleak. In reality, the software company didn’t miss a beat because management chose to adapt rather than to accept the situation.

“We took a very much employee-centric approach to this during COVID last year,” said Otto Orr, Blackbaud’s global real estate senior director, in charge of overseeing the logistical elements of office protocols. “When COVID hit we went overnight into a 100% remote work environment… and we did that very seamlessly.”

In June, Blackbaud entered Phase 1, by opening the office on a voluntary basis to a reduced capacity of 25%. The plan is to increase the capacity over the upcoming summer months and be at 100% by September, according to Orr.

Orr and others helped facilitate a desk-booking app that allows Blackbaud to monitor where employees sit. He noted this is both beneficial for capacity restrictions and advanced cleaning protocols.

Protocols that are still in place when an employee walks in the lobby is the signage and communication for social distancing guidelines. Also, there are temperature checks at each automated checkpoint of the building.

“We took it slow. We would wait for new parameters to come up from the CDC or DHEC. We waited to make sure that we felt computable with these decisions that were made.”

Since reopening its doors last month, Blackbaud’s cafeteria and Starbucks on campus are both operational. There is an app where employees can order their lunch and then pick it up versus waiting in lines and further complicating social distancing.

Orr has also been instrumental in orchestrating open office hour sessions where any manager or leader can ask any questions. This feedback, along with surveys, has helped foster the culture, collaboration and the employer-employee relationship.

“We saw our employees lean in, innovate, support each other from a peer-to-peer perspective and support our clients,” said Maggie Driscoll, Blackbaud’s chief people officer who oversees human resources and is a spokeswoman to the overall employee experience.

Driscoll said employees are eager more than ever to return to the office because they’re doing it on their own terms. Management is not forcefully making these decisions for them but rather letting them choose at their own level of comfort.

“We don’t need to be first to have all of our employees back,” Driscoll continued. “Our employees know that they’re welcome back, we want them back, we want people to want to be together.”

In the immediate future, Driscoll said she can envision employees coming in and out in half-day increments. For example, this will allow them to drop off their children at child care or drop off their dry-cleaning, then go home and circle back online at night.

“As we go through the process, we’re OK to say we don’t have it perfect and we will edit as we go,” Driscoll added.

BENEFITFOCUS

Likewise, the pandemic has given Benefitfocus the opportunity to rethink its ways of working and from where its employees work. The software company also elected to adjust to the times and found some strengths during a period of vulnerability.

Flexibility has been the focal point for success during COVID at Benefitfocus. Since the beginning, elasticity in the workplace has brought the most efficiency in terms of productivity and employee satisfaction.

“Associates are encouraged to work where they work best,” said Robin Kirby, chief human resource officer at Benefitfocus. “For some that could be fully at home, for others it could be fully in an office and for others it could be a hybrid combination.”

While virtual working opportunities will still be available, for those who feel returning to the office best suits their working needs, Benefitfocus will have safety protocols in place, informed by CDC guidelines.

Additionally, Benefitfocus has also been learning from other organizations that are moving their workforces to a hybrid and flexible working model and consulting with MUSC on health and safety measures.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter of working in a hybrid way,” Kirby said. “We will closely monitor progress and iterate as needed.”

As for achieving a certain capacity, Kirby noted that Benefitfocus has the technological resources to afford their associates the luxury of choosing where they work best. Therefore, there is no definite percentage of employees expected to return to the office in the foreseeable future.

“Our plan has been built, in large part, on feedback received from associates,” Kirby continued. “... We will continue to seek and receive feedback from associates as we move forward and we will closely monitor progress and adapt as needed.”

In terms of innovation, Kirby believes that Benefitfocus’ constituency as a whole has adopted greater use of technological solutions to enable people to meet and share ideas remotely. She attests that the company has maintained, if not advanced, the value of their solutions and their support system during this period.

“Communication has been even more important than ever,” Kirby said. “... A key element in our business model is the ongoing journey to better understand the customer and to provide an improved experience in every channel the customers use.”

In Benefitfocus’ business sector, Kirby expressed the need to effectively communicate with a diverse group of customers and users to ensure they effectively use software solutions and receive the necessary support to complete the benefits enrollment process.

Throughout COVID, Benefitfocus implemented new communications technology, including improved chat and mobile app functions.

“Throughout the process, we also worked to provide associates with support, including ongoing communication and access to internal and external resources, to meet their personal and mental health needs,” Kirby added.