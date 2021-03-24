Renters can dwell well in Clements Ferry and Cainhoy apartments

As the Clements Ferry Road expands and the Cainhoy area continues to develop, so does the need for housing. New communities have been springing up to meet the growing demand. While a lot of the development was geared to single family homes, the number of apartments has increased over the last couple of years.

According to the National Apartment Association, the demand for apartments is at an all-time high. Luxury apartments are a big draw to the corridor. The area between Interstate 526 and Highway 41 offers an easy commute to workplaces, Charleston’s historic downtown, or quick beach trips.

Sharon Cassidy of Daniel Island Real Estate said the rental market in the area is hot. “It seems that you can’t drive anywhere without seeing a high density apartment complex. Most of these luxury apartments that are opening offer resort style amenities — it’s a great way to learn the area and where you want to live before purchasing a home.”

The increase of neighborhood apartments has been a boom for businesses. Valerin Trabanino, owner of Taqueria El Gallo, said she opened her restaurant last year on Clements Ferry Road in anticipation of high density development. “We knew Clements Ferry is a growing economy with new people moving from out of town — which is a great thing,”

Julie Dombrowski, communications director for the DI Development Company, said location is one of the keys to the area’s appeal.

“Point Hope and the surrounding area are popular because they have a Charleston address and a central location half-way between North Mount Pleasant and I-526/Daniel Island,” she said. “It offers residents a variety of desirable amenities and conveniences.

Also, the extensive network of parks and trails planned, provide various ways to experience nature and the outdoors.”

Luxury community amenities and resort style clubhouses make apartments in the area popular. From events like the dog-friendly “Yappy Hour,” Nordic cooking classes, community BBQs, to pool-side yoga, these apartments are not your parents’ pads.

Located in the popular Point Hope community, Paxton Point Hope (paxtonpointhope.com) opened in October 2018 and is located behind the Publix shopping center. Britton Harrell, community manager said the complex offers more than just designer-inspired interiors and open floor plans.

“The amenities are unmatched with a fully equipped 4,000-square-foot gym, hotel-inspired pool with lounges, cabanas, grilling stations, billiards recreational room, expansive dog park and dedicated paved walking trails throughout the Point Hope community,” said Harrell. “Being centrally located, Paxton Point Hope is just minutes from Sullivan’s Island, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, and North Charleston making for an easy commute to and from local venues.” The pet-friendly community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom layouts starting at $1,320.

The newest addition to the Point Hope community is Newbrook (newbrookpointhope.com). The luxury development officially opened in January and already has 45 of their 264 apartment homes rented. Amenities include work pods, local cold brew and hot coffee on tap in an open resident-friendly community space, and a large residential dog park.

Melanie Lawrimore, business manager, said Newbrook offers residents opportunities to grow, thrive, and connect without ever leaving the community.

“We offer true comfort and convenience in the Point Hope community on Charleston’s Cainhoy peninsula,” she said. “The Wando and Cooper rivers are nearby, along with the Francis Marion National Forest and local beaches, providing endless opportunities to connect with all things Charleston. Walk to Publix for grocery shopping or Famulari’s for a fresh slice of pizza. Not to mention, if you have children or work for Philip Simmons schools, we’re a short bike ride away.”

Cainhoy Pointe apartments (cainhoypointe.com) were originally developed in 2006 as a condo community. In 2017, a new phase of standard apartment-style units opened on the property. Bryan Thompson, property manager, calls the complex, “the best kept secret on Clements Ferry.” Cainhoy Pointe overlooks a private lagoon and wooded preserve. There are plenty of amenities and walking paths.

“We’re a smaller property, so the community has a very cozy feel to it. As such, our residents have more opportunities to interact and create connections even outside of our awesome resident events. Our floor plans are unique and our price point is very reasonable,” Thompson stated. One- and two-bedroom apartments start at $1,169.

Cooper River Farms (cooperriverfarms.com), open since 2016, is conveniently located in the heart of the Lowcountry. Situated on over 50 acres of old farmland, the community offers plenty of green spaces and wildlife.

Recently, Business Manager Hunter Helms has seen an influx of new renters.

“We’ve absolutely seen an increase in renters, specifically coming from different parts of the country to either get away from COVID hot spots or just come to the South, as they had the ability to work from home,” Helms said. “We have also seen an increase in our Navy demographic, as these service members attend the Power School up in Goose Creek and move to Clements Ferry as a midway point between their school and the beaches.”

Cooper River Farms has studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Prices start at $1,283.

The waterfront community of Sweetwater (sweetwatercharleston.com) started welcoming residents in May 2017. Alan Neubauer, Sweetwater community manager, saw a huge increase in traffic during the pandemic. “Currently, we are witnessing another increase but I think the shortage of homes for sale in the Charleston area has many searching for a place to stay until able to purchase or build a home.”

COVID-19 presented some obstacles, but the management was quick to adapt. “We utilized our community app where residents could message us on any questions, issues, work orders, upcoming events and our team could respond in real time…Our community is heavily focused on monthly events and social activities so it was tough on our residents and our staff not being able to interact,” Neubauer said.

Sherri Abel moved to the complex for its location with community docks and boat slips. “In Sweetwater, we are on deep water and have beautiful views. Because of our proximity to Daniel Island, we have access to great restaurants, shopping, and walking trails. I specifically like the [Clements Ferry] area, because it is centrally located to all the places to which I travel for my job.”

The development has studios one, two, and three bedrooms. Current available apartments start at $1,475.

Two new developments are slated to open this spring. Grande Oak Parc (grandeoaksparcapts.com) is set to open their first building by the end of April and will debut a resident clubhouse in mid-May. One, two, and three bedrooms will be available, renting from $1,270.

Shaw Goolsby-Miller, Grand Oaks Parc’s community manager, said the complex’s features will make the new development desirable to renters. “We are a gated community with a 12,000-square-foot amenity center, unmatched water views, and elevator access in every building.”

Another new development, Accent Overlook (accentoverlook.com) is scheduled to be move-in ready by May. The property has seven available floor plans starting at $1,259.

Ellie Norton, area vice president, said the company strategically selected a unit mix heavily weighted towards one- and two-bedroom offerings. “We see a large opportunity for professionals that are seeking to live close to Daniel Island/downtown in a home that features modern details, styling and impeccable customer service.”