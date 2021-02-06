Rep. Mace’s house and island parks vandalized

Memorial Day was mournful on Daniel Island but not just for patriotic reasons. Multiple incidents of vandalism were reported, ranging from a footbridge, to two parks to an elected official’s residence.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, on Monday, May 31 the home of U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, the footbridge that connects Barfield Park and Waterfront Park and Smythe and Center parks were all

graffitied.

At approximately 8 a.m., Mace alerted the police stating her home had been vandalized during the nighttime hours. She noted that the roadway, sidewalk, her house’s foundation and front steps were tagged with black graffiti marks that included what police described as “anarchist symbols” and profanity.

According to photos provided by Mace, the spray painted speech at her Daniel Island residence included: “pass the pro act,” “no god, no masters,” “all politicians are bastards,” “F*** you Nancy” and the three anarchist symbols.

“Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, the criminal events at my home where I’m raising my two children are unacceptable no matter your politics,” Mace released in a statement on Tuesday. “…There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests, and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism.”

This isn’t the first time the congresswoman has been targeted and had her personal property damaged. On Oct. 6, 2020 her vehicle was keyed with an expletive the day after her last campaign debate, Mace said.

“I hope people realize just how hard I’m working with both sides of the aisle — a particularly difficult task — given the vitriol in our current political environment,” Mace added. “We can and we should do better for our communities and for the American people.”

Later that same morning, at approximately 8:45 a.m., an anonymous citizen advised police that the footbridge connecting Barfield Park and Waterfront Park had been graffitied as well. The spray paint was a different color but the messages were vulgar and political in nature.

According to the police report, on the walkway and hand railing of the footbridge, painted in pink, read: “F DI MOMS,” “MAGA,” “R ROB,” and other indistinguishable writings. Photos of the railing display graffiti that reads “Blue Lives Matter.”

Nearby, on the roadway at Daniel Island Drive and Mazo Street was the same color paint with the phrase, “BLACK LIVES MATTER” etched across the asphalt.

Additionally, across the street at Center Park, more graffiti was found. Trees, the sidewalk, park bench, light poles, a sandwich sign board and other park fixtures were painted. The language included: “F BE,” “WEEE” and a vulgar symbol.

Finally, police discovered an “anarchist symbol” painted on a column located at the entrance of Smythe Park.

In response to the acts of vandalism, including a recent act that took place at the Denmark Vessey statue in Hampton Park, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released a statement on Tuesday: “These cowardly acts of vandalism are not who we are and they will not be tolerated,” Tecklenburg continued. “Here in Charleston, we don’t deface monuments and we don’t vandalize people’s homes. Basic human decency is not a political issue – and people who don’t understand that will be punished to the fullest extent of the

law.”

The investigation is ongoing and currently there is no confirmation if all crimes were committed by the same party. The crimes mark the third incident of vandalism on Daniel Island within the past year, with Bishop England High School victimized in March and several cases last September.