Rep. Mark Sanford addresses DI residents about his vision for tri-county park

In the same space he met with members of the Daniel Island community 12 years ago to discuss his vision for the south end of the island, Rep. Mark Sanford convened another gathering this week to reignite interest in the plan and answer questions.

On Nov. 26, some 120 people took part in a Q & A session hosted by Sanford at Providence Baptist Church to learn more about his idea of creating a legacy park on 400 plus acres on the southeastern edge of the island bordering the Wando River. He first met with residents about the plan as governor in 2006. This week’s engagement with constituents is one of his last as South Carolina’s First Congressional District representative. After losing the Republican Primary earlier this year to Katie Arrington, Sanford will officially leave office the first week of January.

The congressman outlined his goals for the Daniel Island property in hopes that land can be set aside and protected for Lowcountry residents of all ages to enjoy for generations to come. Check next week’s issue of The Daniel Island News for additional details about the meeting.