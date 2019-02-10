repair work completed on approaches to Daniel Island Drive bridges

The pavement on Daniel Island Drive leading to and from the bridges near the former Blackbaud headquarters building has received a spruce-up, thanks to the City of Charleston. According to an announcement sent to the Daniel Island Property Owners Association and the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association last week, city crews began work on the roadway on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The contractor, Truluck Roadway Services, milled, paved and temporarily striped three “patches” on the road – the Nowell Creek Bridge East Side, the Beresford Creek Bridge West Side, and the Beresford Creek Bridge East Side. Only one lane of traffic was closed at a time to minimize traffic impact. Permanent striping will take place at a later date.

“Striping will occur after the asphalt cures,” noted Councilman Gary White.

As White previously indicated in The Daniel Island News, the city is working to bring a design contract for replacing the Beresford Creek Bridge to city council this fall. Currently, there is a steel plate on the bridge to repair deterioration to one of the beams that was discovered during a routine inspection in January of this year.

“Funding for the (bridge) construction will be on the 2020 budget,” added White. “Once funds are approved we will bid the construction contract.”