Republican Candidates for Clerk of Court

What specific skills and experiences do you have that will aid you in carrying out the office and why are those skills important to the position?

Leah Guerry Dupree: I am the current Berkeley County Clerk of Court having worked for the Judicial Branch for 25-plus years. My entire adult career has been working in the court system serving the people. Having worked in 40 of the 46 counties in the State of SC, I have seen many courthouse operations. I have also worked under four Supreme Court Chief Justices over my career. I felt it was my duty to my community to share my education, knowledge and skills to help manage the court system in Berkeley. My proven record shows I have saved taxpayers money by implementing digital payments and filings. I have upgraded and implemented new technology and new procedures to be more efficient. I have new community outreach programs to include Clerk Art, Project Search, Santa Mail and more.

Lisa Kerns: I have been a small business owner and court reporter for more than 16 years. I have firsthand knowledge and experience with criminal, civil, family court and master in equity court proceedings throughout the Lowcountry. Previously, I’ve served as a compliance officer for a local bank. Currently, I serve on the Sheriff Duane Lewis Citizens Advisory Board, a member of the Berkeley County Planning Commission, and I’m a community advisor to the county’s Community Development Block Grant Program and was the founding president of Philip Simmons Middle School PTSA and currently the founding vice president for Friends of Philip Simmons Schools.

What is your leadership style and how will you work with employees and stakeholders to serve the citizens of Berkeley County?

Leah Guerry Dupree: I am a transformational leader that inspires with a vision and then encourages and empowers the employees to achieve each goal of the vision. I am also a boots-on-the-ground, working role model for the employees. In any type of leadership, communication is key. My plan is to continue to communicate with the stakeholders to accomplish the goals of the judicial system. I plan to continue to upgrade and modernize the office to better serve our county.

Lisa Kerns: I believe in a team concept approach as I’ve done with the PTSA, the Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board and when citizens have issues before the Berkeley County Planning Commission. It’s imperative that public officials carefully listen and understand all sides related to an issue before deciding. It doesn’t make sense to me requiring people to drive to the Moncks Corner Courthouse. As a user of the courthouse, I recognize the importance of incorporating new technology that allows our citizens to spend more time online versus waiting in line. The top priority of the clerk’s job is to keep legal records safe and secure. I’ll treat all citizens with kindness and respect by helping them with their legal affairs at the courthouse.