Republican Party Candidates for Commissioner of Agriculture

What specific skills and experiences do you have that will aid you in carrying out the office and why are those skills important to the position?

Bill Bledsoe: I currently serve as a “Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner.” I grew up on a dairy farm and got my Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Florida. I’ve spent decades running my own business and practicing veterinary medicine. I wrote the manual, “Is It Time To Take Our Government Back.” Therefore, I know the enemy in the war that we are in. I am willing to lay down my life to protect the families in South Carolina. Our enemies created supply chain shortages, killed almost 1 million Americans with a bio-weapon, and now have the ability to cut off our external food supply from South America. I am the only one with the knowledge and willpower to save our families.

Rob Rozier: I’ve worked side by side with the farmers of South Carolina for over 30 years. Over the last decade, the farmers are telling me that the commissioner of agriculture no longer hears them. From higher grocery prices to increasing energy costs. We need our South Carolina farmers to be heard. I will work with the agribusiness professionals of our great state to hear their input on how to move South Carolina forward together. Our farmers, our agritainment, our voice. We don’t want to be beholden to donations from outside South Carolina or establishment money that SC certifies your tax dollars are being spent frivolously. It’s time to get South Carolina values back in the department of agriculture, it’s time to get South Carolina farmers their voice back. Vote Rozier for SC Commissioner of Agriculture ‘A Voice For SC Farmers.’

Hugh Weathers: I am a fourth generation farmer which is critical to leading the farmers of our state and having their confidence. I have led the Department of Agriculture for many years and have gained the trust of staff and state leaders. The Department has established its credibility with the public of South Carolina. Like any organization where the tone is set at the top, as Commissioner, I have worked very hard to achieve these levels of trust. I have used my business skills to manage the resources of the Department very effectively and efficiently. Approximately $30 million flows through the Department annually and I have established very thorough accountability procedures. I understand the value of research to listen to the opinions of our constituents to better utilize tax dollars to serve the public better. I am a good evaluator of skills and have placed very talented in key leadership positions in the Department.

What is your leadership style and how will you work with employees and stakeholders to serve the citizens of South Carolina?

Bill Bledsoe: My leadership style is that I serve those that are under me. I communicate with them, find out what they need, get it for them, and get the heck out of their way before I get run over. I empower those under me and then turn them loose. The only purpose of the Department of Agriculture is to help South Carolina’s stakeholders. The stakeholders are both the farmers and the families of South Carolina. It is incredibly hard for farmers to successfully make a living and for families to successfully grow and store their own food from their gardens. In this war, enemies are cutting off both our exports and our imports. Enemies want to destroy our families so that they become the world power in imports and exports. We must make South Carolina food independent to ever win this war.

Rob Rozier: Communication is paramount. The fine folks who work our land have critical data that must be shared for a comprehensive, organized, common sense approach to bettering the lives of our agriculturalists and those who consume their products. Secondly, I’m a fiscal conservative. Too many missteps in large deals like the State farmers market, or excess at taxpayer expense. I can SC Certify that I don’t even like 5-star hotels or fluffy pillows, and I’ve never been on a private plane in my life. Lastly, we need someone to sow the seeds of common sense future growth instead of pet projects that look like they expired six months after the politicians leave. How about broadening access to grain markets, allowing our cattle farmers to have choices for processing their animals, or dare we say more than a single wide slot at our ports. We are a coastal state after all. So it’s really one thing… I’ll listen to South Carolina, not out of state funding.

Hugh Weathers: I lead with an appropriate balance between hands on management and delegation of authority. As people develop in their skills, I am comfortable to delegate more. When necessary I am committed to the difficult conversations that must be had to help in individual development. I believe in accountability and require in myself and in those who seek to earn and maintain my confidence. I understand how the leadership of our state works together and I very happy to fill my part of that servant leadership. In all aspects of the job I have had the privilege to hold, I try at all times to maintain humility with the appreciation that I am in this role to serve the public.