Republican Party Candidates for Coroner

What specific skills and experiences do you have that will aid you in carrying out the office and why are those skills important to the position?

Darnell Hartwell: I have been involved in emergency services and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office for nearly 20 years. I started as a volunteer and worked my way up to my current position of chief deputy coroner.

With the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, I have personally investigated, or been involved in, thousands of death investigations and have accumulated thousands of hours in death investigations training.

I believe it’s extremely important to have a coroner who has experience working in the Coroner’s Office, and who has the ability to speak and care for the deceased.

I have proven to build strong relationships with families, law enforcement, first responders and all stakeholders.

The position of coroner for me is a calling and passion to serve.

My faith has prepared me to help families through tragic life events and the grief process, and provides me the opportunity to give families hope, love and encouragement.

Danny Mazzell: In the state of South Carolina, the Coroner’s Office is a specialized law enforcement unit that is responsible for determining cause and manner of death...answering who? What? When? Where? and How? My extensive investigative experience in specialized units will naturally be beneficial to that office. I will bring compassionate care to our citizens while effectively and accurately fulfilling the job as coroner.

What is your leadership style and how will you work with employees and stakeholders to serve the citizens of Berkeley County?

Darnell Hartwell: As the Berkeley County Coroner, I will actively be involved in cases, daily operation, and the community. I will work with the County Supervisor and County Council to add additional deputy coroners and to increase the operational budget to include funding for community outreach and additional training for the deputy coroners and support staff.

I will continue to work with all stakeholders to provide them with all the resources and data available from the Coroner’s Office. I will continue to work to build even stronger relationships with our local prevention partners to reduce all deaths, including drugs, suicides and violent deaths, thru community involvement and awareness.

As coroner, I will work with Berkeley County Emergency Management Department, the coroner’s office staff, state and federal government to update our mass fatality plan and to have the Coroner’s Office nationally accredited.

We will serve proudly with compassion and integrity.

Danny Mazzell: I am a working man and will be a working coroner. I want to respond to calls with my deputies and work closely with local law enforcement entities to ensure that our citizens are receiving the most accurate answers and the best possible care so that they can move forward with their grieving processes. I will encourage my deputies to pursue as much training as they wish to attend and will provide a positive and supportive work environment so that they can better serve our citizens.