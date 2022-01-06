Republican Party Candidates for Superintendent of Education

If elected, what will be your top two objectives and why?

Travis Bedson: If I am elected as Superintendent of Education, my top priority will be to stand up for parent’s rights in the education system. I want to stand firm against CRT and the indoctrination of our children and refocus South Carolina’s education department on reading, writing, math, and science and those successful outcomes. I am a firm believer that parents know what is best for their children and as superintendent I will fight to make sure that parents have control over what their children are being exposed to in the classroom, as well as their overall educational experience. My second objective is to bring transparency to the Department of Education. This will hold educators and administrators accountable to the expectations that parents have of the quality of education their children are receiving.

Bryan Chapman: My top two priorities as Superintendent of Education would be to focus on teacher recruitment and retention, which can be addressed by incentives and working to lessen the burden of administrative paperwork and offering paraprofessionals as assistants. We must also create an environment where teachers are valued, listened to and their experiences are seen as valid in decision making processes. A second issue we face is making sure our students are ready for the workforce they are entering so they can be fully vested citizens. I believe we need innovative ways to prepare students for success through increasing trade-ready programs in schools. The state will be dealing with these issues regardless of who is superintendent. I’d like to help direct decisions made regarding the how, which is largely yet to be determined. But I will solicit input from those stakeholders most affected and in the know about such matters.

Kizzi Gibson: If elected, my top two objectives would be to begin the process of implementing my “Certified Student Mentorship Program” in conjunction with the 1776 curriculum with character virtues and implementing my school safety initiative called “Soft Target No More.” I would like to implement my “Certified Student Mentorship Program” in conjunction with the 1776 curriculum because I believe the implementation of the program would facilitate the mindset shift our students need in order to catapult them to greatness. This program would have a focus on instilling in children that they already have everything inside of them to be successful, it’s God-given. “Soft Target No More” is a multifaceted and holistic approach to school safety. It addresses the need to secure the school building so they are “Hard Targets”, repair relationships with law enforcement, and establish a moral compass in students to deter violent behavior.

Kathy Maness: We started the year with thousands of teacher vacancies. That means larger class sizes. Teachers who are stretched too thin. Students are not receiving the kind of individual, face-to-face attention we know better than ever they need. A teacher teaching a student to learn is the foundation of education. Recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers MUST be a top priority. As Superintendent, I will address the growing teacher shortage crisis by making the teaching profession more affordable and appealing to new teachers, making teacher pay more competitive with neighboring states, reducing paperwork, testing, and restoring discipline to our classrooms. We also must get politics out of the classroom and school funding into the classroom. The classroom should never be used to push a political agenda. Funding needs to follow students to the classroom where real learning happens, not funneled to bureaucrats at the expense of students.

Ellen Weaver: As Superintendent of Education I will work to restore trust through total transparency. Parents must know exactly what is being taught in the classroom and what books are available to their students. We must expose and eliminate woke ideologies that have no place in classrooms or are forced on teachers as professional development. We must also be transparent with taxpayers for every dime spent. Second, two-thirds of students can’t read or do math on grade level. This is an urgent crisis that will require an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to solve it. We must invest in high dose tutoring, certified mentorship programs, and get back to basics in our classrooms, most especially ensuring that our younger students are being taught to read through the scientifically proven method of phonics. Students not reading by the end of the third grade fall further and further behind, leading too often to personal and societal tragedy.

How do you intend to respond and make decisions about divisive issues, such as race and gender concerns?

Travis Bedson: Making decisions on divisive issues poses no problems for me. I am not going to shy away from making decisions about race and gender concerns because I am not afraid to hurt feelings. At the end of the day I am being elected to make decisions that are in the best interest of South Carolina students and that is what I intend to do, regardless of how divisive or controversial those decisions may be.

Bryan Chapman: In regards to race and gender concerns within our educational system, I cannot act outside of the law. We will follow the lead of our legislators and see what direction they take in such matters. From such buzz words as critical race theory to gender equality in sports, much of what I will seek to do is what we have done in Florence School District 1. As an elected official here I’ve watched us address such issues locally. As a follower of Christ, I believe non one should be critical of anyone’s race. We are all equal under the cross.

Kizzi Gibson: I intend to respond to and make decisions about divisive issues such as race and gender concerns from a place of compassion and consideration for the human element these issues encompass. However, my foundation for decision making will always rest in a Biblical world-view. I believe in absolutes and utilizing a moral compass; this will also shape my responses and decision making. I am opposed to any ideology that creates divisiveness between races, such as CRT or its tenets. I am also opposed to any ideology that seeks to undermine the absolute truth of the existence of two biological genders, male and female.

Kathy Maness: First, we must protect the rights of all students, without discrimination of any race or gender, including the right of all students on an even playing field. Not everyone will agree on everything, however we must have civility. When possible (or practical), I believe in deferring education decisions to those closest to the students instead of bureaucrats. In cases where it is most appropriate for action on a state level, after listening and paying particularly close attention to the concerns of parents and teachers, I believe in acting decisively out of a place of truth and principle. Standards should not be used for a political agenda. It is a fundamental principle that we should not make any race or gender feel inherently less than or responsible for the actions of others or past generations, but that all students are able to achieve their dreams through hard work and dedication.

Ellen Weaver: The job of our education system is to prepare every student for what is next – whether college, career, or military – and make sure that every student can reach their God-given potential. The education system in our state should not be teaching a woke agenda that exposes our students to inappropriate materials or creates division in our classrooms. As the next Superintendent, I want to listen to parents and take their thoughts and opinions into account when looking at all issues. Parents are the primary stakeholder in their child’s education and we should involve them in every decision that concerns their student. One way to ensure this is to open the doors of our schools to parents and the faith community. Our school system should have absolutely nothing to hide, and transparency is what our families need and deserve.

Also on the ballot but elected not to answer: Lynda Leventis-Wells.