Residential and mixed-use developments under review

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Oct. 26: Cainhoy Sports Park Amenity – Site plan for amenity, swimming pools, sports parks, parking lot, and stormwater pond on 23.5 acres at 3050 River Village Dr. TMS: B2620000008. Owner: Cainhoy Land & Timber, LLC. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com

Oct. 26: Towne at Cooper River Phase II - Road and infrastructure – Three separate items for road improvements to Enterprise Blvd, Beresford Run, and Clements Ferry Rd. and R/W extension, roadway construction, and master infrastructure to serve future development on 30.1 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Rd. TMS: B2710001035. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamon whiteside.com.

Oct. 26: Woodfield Cooper River Farms – Site plan for 71 multifamily units on 2.7 acres at 700 Silo Acres Dr. TMS: B2710001035. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com

Oct. 26: Tuxbury Farm Tract - Concept plan for an 82-unit mixed-use development on 15.1 acres at 2686 SC41. TMS: B2630004006.

Nov. 2: Agenda was not posted prior to print.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Oct. 19: Woodfield Point Hope 3 Mixed – Site plan for multifamily and commercial mixed-use development for 348 units on 44.6 acres at 1260 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2620000028. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc., Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC. Pending delivery of Zoning and Stormwater comments.

Oct. 19: Marshes at Daniel Island Phases 1A/1B – Review of revisions to approved road construction plans for a new residential subdivision consisting of 59 units on 16.78 acres at 146 Fairbanks Drive. TMS: B2710000010. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Zachary Wortman, zwortman@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Open pending delivery of Zoning and Stormwater comments.

Oct 19: Alliance Apartments Phase 1 – Site plan for multifamily development with supporting amenities and infrastructure at 1730 Clements Ferry Road, 336 units on 23.9 acres. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Hannah Wilken, hwilken@seamonwhiteside.com . Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC, pending delivery of Zoning and Stormwater comments.