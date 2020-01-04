Residents make a difference donating a day to help others

Before the COVID-19 crisis escalated and restricted groups from gathering, 15 participants completed the 24 Hour Challenge on March 14, raising more than $6,000 for Charleston Promise Neighborhood.

They walked for 24 hours on Daniel Island, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and concluding at 9 a.m. on Sunday. This was the second time the event was held on the island.

The 24 Hour Challenge was organized by Mary Patterson, founder of Daniel Island’s Gaia Fit. Patterson was inspired after reading about the challenge in Thom Shea’s book, “Unbreakable.”

The lessons learned and adversities overcome by walking for 24 hours exceeded most participants’ expectations. In just one day, Tony Deering of Pegasus Steel walked 78.6 miles, and raised $5,911.

“Having asked folks to sponsor me per mile, I was always aware that the more miles I managed to attain, the greater the donation to Charleston Promise Neighborhood,” Deering said. “As a leader in both my former military career and now in business, I have tried to lead by example. For the 24

Hour Challenge I wanted to push myself and hopefully inspire the other entrants.”

Elizabeth Anderson participated in both 24 Hour Challenges thus far, and plans to participate in the future.

“I would do it again, because it is such a good way to show someone they can accomplish their goals,” she exclaimed.

Plans are already in the works for next year.

“This program will be an annual local event, always kept on the smaller and higher quality level. We are also setting up a package that we will offer to corporations and communities. We can come in and run the 24 Hour Challenge for them. It would be an amazing way to rally an organization together to support their local community,” said Patterson.

There’s still time to help Charleston Promise Neighborhood by donating directly online at charlestonpromise.org. Remember to mention the 24 Hour Challenge.