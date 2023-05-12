Resolving neighborhood nuisances

What do you do when a pesky neighbor is doing something to make your community less livable?

You try to talk it out, you enlist the cooperation of other neighbors, you even bring it to Facebook, but it still doesn’t work. So what’s left? The Livability Court.

Established in 2002, the City of Charleston’s Livability Court has been a beacon of resolution for quality-of-life issues within the city. Designed to address ordinance violations that impact the community’s well-being, Charleston’s Livability Court has become a model for cities across the United States.

The court handles cases related to city ordinance violations, such as small-scale nuisances involving livability, animal services, engineering, zoning and planning. The goal is to foster healthy communities and good citizenship without punitive consequences.

Before the Livability Court, these cases historically went to the regular municipal court for the judge to adjudicate, where they might seem insignificant.

Daniel Riccio, the director of livability and tourism at the City of Charleston, emphasized the court’s unique role.

“There were a lot of concerns from citizens and neighbors in the Charleston community that were going to court, such as barking dogs, littering, small neighborhood issues, and they were not being addressed adequately,” Riccio said, “Charleston saw the benefit and the need to pull these cases out of the regular municipal court.”

Riccio said when it was established, the Livability Court was the first court system of its type in the United States to address quality of life issues. Now in the works for 21 years, it provides a specialized venue for citizens to voice their concerns and resolve issues with neighbors, promoting a proactive and community-centric approach.

HOW IT WORKS

Citizens can either file a complaint by calling 843-724-7311 or visiting the charleston-sc.gov website. The case can be filed anonymously and an officer is assigned a case after collecting information from the caller. The officer will meet the citizen to see if the violation can be handled through a warning process.

If not, the resident will be issued a summons to appear in the Livability Court. Defendants can face up to 30 days in jail and can be fined up to $1,087. Riccio said citizens have the same rights afforded to them in any criminal case, where they tell their side of the story and the judge makes the final decision.

“The beauty of our court is that we follow up on all the cases to make sure that we don’t have recurring issues with the same people over and over again,” Riccio said. “We measure our success through incidents that don’t reoccur.”

The court holds bench trials twice a month and has up to 50 cases on the docket that culminate throughout all city departments. Jury trials are held approximately four times a year.

DANIEL ISLAND LIVABILITY COURT ISSUES

In a recent case on Daniel Island’s Fairchild Street, a subcontractor for the Woodfield development faced a summons for Livability Court due to a road closure without notice or proper permitting. That hearing will commence in the next Livability Court hearing that meets on the second Monday of the month.

Boyd Gregg, District 1 council member, said besides the recent Fairchild Street incident, Daniel Island hasn’t faced many Livability Court issues.

“In the few cases we have had on Daniel Island, I think the Livability Court has been beneficial,” he said. “The court gives our residents the ability to have quality-of-life issues adjudicated and allows neighbor concerns to be addressed more specifically.”

Lisa Avant, associate community manager of the Daniel Island Property Owner Association (POA), says the POA’s approach of education and communication works with the city staff and island residents to limit the amount of community nuisances or complaints.

“Our code enforcement team has a positive and compliant response from residents once we notify them of an issue, making it rare for city ordinance violations to escalate,” Avant said.

Riccio echoed this sentiment: “The POA does a great job through their advocacy and their diligence in their community on Daniel Island. We see very few cases in our Livability Court because of them.”

While Livability Court cases on Daniel Island are relatively infrequent, the court serves as a vital tool for addressing quality-of-life concerns throughout the city. The collaboration between the Livability Court, city officials and community organizations like the DIPOA ensures a proactive approach to maintaining the city’s livability standards.