Restore Point Hope: Single-family and active-senior housing planned

This week there are no new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are results from last week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

May 4 & May 11:

No items pertaining to the Daniel Island or Cainhoy areas.

RESULTS

CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

April 27:

Point Hope Pump Station – Site plan for a pump station, force main and gravity sewer extension at 1236 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Restore at Point Hope – Site plan for a single-family attached and detached residential building with 93 units at 1236 Clements Ferry Road in Cainhoy. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

Mankiewicz Expansion – Site plan for expansion/improvement of existing facility by the addition of a warehouse and logistics building and filling a pond site at 1200 Charleston Regional Pkwy. in Cainhoy. Results: Submit to TRC for 1st review.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar