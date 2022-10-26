Retired homicide detective talks paranormal

For every person out there who believes in ghosts, there are plenty more who don’t.

But even the most hardened skeptics might be rethinking their stance after hearing from retired homicide investigator turned author and “ghostorian” Bruce Orr, the guest speaker at the Daniel Island Historical Society’s Oct. 18 program.

Perhaps, as Orr explained to the 70-plus attendees who turned out for the event, paranormal activity is not a completely batty idea.

The author of five books on South Carolina’s ghosts, folklore and legends and a ghost tour guide with Charleston-based Bulldog Tours; Orr had several bewitching examples to share with his audience at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island.

“When you stick your noses into places that are haunted, some things just happen,” said Orr, who has served as a consultant on several paranormal reality TV shows, such as “Ghost Brothers” and “Ghost Hunters” (former producer Kevin Kane gave Orr the nickname “Ghostorian”).

He began with a fascinating tale involving the National Guard Armory in Summerville. There had been stories about a ghost at the location, believed to be a young soldier who passed away there in the 1970s. Orr was asked by a colleague to help run a paranormal investigation of the site. A reporter and a photographer from a local paper were also there to document their work.

“And wouldn’t you know it, nothing happened!” Orr told the crowd. “Not a thing.”

Orr framed the article, which included a photo of his colleague taken during the investigation, and hung it on his office wall. But several years later, when he was taking the frame down, his wife asked an intriguing question about the photo.

“My wife picks it up and says ‘who’s that other guy?’”

In the distant background of the photo, Orr spots a figure he never noticed before. He’s wearing an Army helmet and his boots are bloused into his pants.

“So we did capture something!” Orr said. “And it took us three years to figure it out.”

Additionally, Orr spoke about another “spirited” property in Summerville known as the Quackenbush-List house, as well as some spine-tingling cases from New York and West Virginia. He also shared chilling experiences he has had closer to home – on the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriot’s Point and the most haunted place in Charleston – the Old City Jail. For both examples, he played videos of his ghostly encounters, documenting what appears to be an apparition moving about on the Yorktown and eerie voices he heard while closing up after conducting a tour at the jail.

But even though most would find the encounters frightening, Orr believes that ghosts really are dearly departed and not out to spook us.

“One of the things that a lot of people believe, and I disagree with, is that the strongest feeling that will bring a ghost back is unfinished business and revenge,” Orr added. “It’s love. If anything is gonna keep you tied (to this world), it’s something that you love, not something that you hate.

“I can tell you with all sincerity, I am more scared of the living than I am of the dead,” Orr continued. “… I’m not here to convince people that there are ghosts or that there are not ghosts. My thing is it’s kind of like a religious experience. You won’t understand it until you have it happen.”

For more information on Orr’s tours, books and speaking engagements, email him at lostinlegend1@yahoo.com.